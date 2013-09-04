PCTV's File-Based Workflow Springs to Efficiency Relying on NVerzion Automation

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sept. 3, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that Park City Television (PCTV), a local broadcaster serving approximately 1.4 million viewers in northern Utah, has completely upgraded its end-to-end NVerzion automation system. Relying on the flexibility, scalability, and ease of use offered by NVerzion automation, PCTV has streamlined its file-based workflow, lowering capital and operational expenses.

"Park City Television has been a longtime satisfied customer of NVerzion thanks to the increased operational efficiency and cost savings that NVerzion automation has brought our organization over the years," said Stanton D. Jones, general manager and owner, Park City Television. "This latest upgrade dramatically speeds up our file-based workflow, freeing our operators from time-consuming tasks such as recording promos and archiving. We're especially happy with the in-depth training and customer support NVerzion provides, as it eliminates the need for having a full-time IT/support person on staff, further saving us money."

PCTV offers a variety of unique programming including live local broadcasts and features. Currently, the station broadcasts cable channels 6, 17, and 102, and UHF channel 45. In addition to being the official station of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, PCTV is the only station that produces and airs an official live daily Sundance Film Festival show. PCTV also offers its viewers live streaming media on its website (www.parkcity.tv). The new NVerzion automation system increases PCTV's operational efficiencies by handling multiple critical operations, including traffic, archiving, and recording. Featuring a combination of advanced hardware and software elements, the comprehensive system includes the NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, the NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, a two-channel NControl system for router/cuts-only transmission playlists, the NBase SQL media database manager, a NView database viewer, and EMC Ethernet machine control.

The NVerzion automation system has been seamlessly integrated with PCTV's existing third-party equipment, including a Harmonic(R) video server and Ross(R) Video router. By supporting interoperability with any manufacturer, the NVerzion platform ensures continuous and reliable operations while also enabling PCTV to capitalize on the ROI of their existing equipment. An NVerzion TeraStore nearline storage archive system controls PCTV's active storage system, streamlining file management. This feature will prove to be especially critical when PCTV transitions to HD in the near future.

Based on a modular architecture, NVerzion's automation system guarantees the consistency of PCTV's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the broadcaster's file-based workflow. Engineers have the flexibility to bypass any piece of dysfunctional equipment and deliver a flawless on-air broadcast. The future-proof system provides PCTV with the scalability to easily control additional channels without having to employ more workstations, saving the broadcaster valuable CAPEX and OPEX.

"Prior to the upgrade, Park City Television was manually programming content for its on-air channels as well as archiving old television shows and commercials," said Reed Haslam, director, sales and marketing, NVerzion. "The NVerzion automation system optimizes these processes, providing PCTV with a seamless file-based workflow that improves the reliability of its on-air broadcast and maximizes cost savings."

