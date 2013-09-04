SSL Showcases Expanded Capability of C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console with V6 Software at IBC 2013

amsterdam – Solid State Logic will showcase for the first time in Europe its new V6 Software for the industry-leading C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console at IBC 2013 (Hall 8, Stand D.83). Demonstrating ongoing development of the C100 HDS, the V6 Software release offers new features that introduce significant workflow efficiencies for operators while reaffirming SSL’s commitment to constantly evolve the platform to meet the emerging needs of broadcasters.

“The new V6 software release for the C100 delivers several significant features that will further improve operational speed and efficiency for the audio engineer,” says Niall Feldman, Director of New Products at SSL.“The C100 was created to be an advanced audio platform with a flexible architecture that can accept continual development and updates to meet new technical trends in the industry. This new software release further illustrates SSL’s continued commitment to ongoing development for the highly regarded C100.”

Highlights of the V6 upgrade include ‘Function Key Macros,’ a feature which reduces the number of physical actions required to achieve specific tasks by allowing multiple two state console switching functions to be grouped as a Macro and then actioned via soft keys, GPIs and fader functions. Another feature is ‘HyperRoute,’ which makes the already superior SSL routing system even better. The C100 routing system uniquely allows operators to use a versatile source and destination group-based approach with operation from the actual control surface, rather than a separate computer. HyperRoute introduces an additional destination-based routing structure which has the benefit of displaying destination source assignments without having to re-navigate through the source>destination path. The console’s new ‘Assignable Delay Modules’ make integrating a wider range of external sources into live-to-air feeds quicker and easier. A total of 32 of the 64 available delays can now be routed anywhere, including Aux and Monitor inserts or external I/O destinations that pick up internal or external sources as inputs. A new ‘Control Surface Screen Saver’ extends the operational life of the console control surface by switching off all of the OLED displays and screens when not in use.

SSL’s ‘Dialogue Automix’ feature has won widespread acclaim as the finest system available for controlling audio levels and maintaining consistent ambience in the fast-paced environment of multi-mic news and panel shows. A new ‘Automix Overide’ function makes the best even better with an option to automatically close the pre fader feed to the Dialogue Automix system when the participants channel fader is closed.

V6 Software for C100 HDS is available now.

Editors Notes:

C100 HDS V6 software is yet another step in the evolution of the world’s most established broadcast audio console system. Originally introduced in 2003, C100, C100 HD and C100 HDS consoles are in continued use in a broad spectrum of critical broadcast applications worldwide. C100 HDS is a specialized Broadcast Audio Console offering versatile, scalable Control Surface, Processing, I/O and Routing options that are custom configured to match customer requirements. C100 HDS delivers advanced technology and workflow solutions for fixed, mobile or sophisticated multi-studio installations. C100 integrates with SSL’s MORSE multi console, multi studio audio asset sharing system that can include multiple SSL C100 HDS and the smaller C10 HD consoles with asset control from the console surface.

C100 HDS offers many options to solve the production and workflow challenges: ‘Broadcast Production Automation’ provides support for Ross, Sony and Mosart Medialab production automation systems, ‘5.1 Upmix’ generates multichannel surround output from stereo sources, ‘C-Play’ provides an integrated dual player spot and music playout system and ‘Dialogue Automix’ ensures reliable, multi-mic talk show audio level management. SSL’s DAW control enables post production mixing during studio dark periods for increased studio productivity.

