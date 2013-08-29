For MLB Season, NEP Provides Broad Array of Mobile Broadcast Resources for National and Regional Clients

PITTSBURGH -- Aug. 29, 2013 -- With the 2013 Major League Baseball (MLB) season well underway, NEP has deployed at least 24 mobile units through its Supershooters, Trio, NCP, and Corplex divisions to support coverage by major national and regional sports networks, as well as Major League Baseball International broadcasts. By the time the regular season concludes, NEP will have provided mobile broadcasting production services for more than 900 games and baseball-related events -- and many more postseason and college baseball games.

"Despite the sheer length of the season and the volatile weather over the summer, our clients know that we have the resources, expertise, and long-term experience covering baseball to handle every contingency and meet all of their requirements," said Mike Werteen, NEP's senior vice president of sales and client services. "We understand the unique nature of both national and regional networks and have the ability to respond to a client's need anywhere in the country on a moment's notice. We take pride in the fact that we treat every game as if it's the highest rated program on TV and provide the same high level of service to everyone."

Throughout the MLB season, NEP provides mobile production units for a diverse set of clients. This includes one of the world's largest sports networks, as well as Comcast SportsNet (CSN) Philadelphia, CSN Chicago, and several additional regional networks. Coverage ranges from regular-season national exclusive games to regional telecasts and specialty baseball events such as the Major League Baseball World Series. For CSN Chicago and CSN Philadelphia's home game coverage of the White Sox and the Phillies, NEP operates out of permanently assigned broadcasting facilities installed at U.S. Cellular Field and Citizens Bank Park, respectively. In Philadelphia, this includes NCPII, a brand-new 53-foot-long purpose-built mobile unit designed to the specifications of CSN Philadelphia and used to cover all home games of the Phillies, as well as basketball and hockey games -- a total of 160 events each year. NEP also provides stationery units at Citi Field for the New York Mets and Fenway Park for the Boston Red Sox.

For all other national and regional clients, NEP is able to draw on its large national fleet of mobile units and experienced logistical and operational staff to provide solutions based on the technical specifications of the customer and region in which the games will be played. NEP's scale and depth of resources ensure that it can handle contingencies, such as violent weather, that cause game postponements, ensuring that staff and equipment are protected.

NEP also provides mobile facilities for Major League Baseball International, which broadcasts international coverage of baseball events, such as the MLB All-Star Game and World Series, in more than 200 countries and 11 languages.

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, webcasting, and power generation that set the global industry standard. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NEP/MLB.zip