Create Content Anywhere With New Xchange Suite 2.5 by Primestream

Xchange for iPad Makes European Debut - Enabling Offline Media Asset Management and Rough-Cut Editing

MIAMI -- Aug. 27, 2013 -- Primestream(R) today announced FORK(TM) Xchange(TM) Suite v2.5, the latest version of its companion application for the FORK media asset management and automation platform. FORK Xchange Suite gives broadcasters instant cloud access to content on their FORK Production(TM) servers from any Windows(R), Mac(R), or tablet device. The latest version contains the new Xchange Shot List Editor add-on module for creating "rough-cuts" as well as the optional Xchange for iPad(R) offline media asset management (MAM) tool, an industry-first professional native iOS application making its European debut at IBC2013.

"We're continually evolving our products and technology so that we can offer new ways to help our customers work more efficiently, especially in today's fast-paced, on-the-go, need-it-now work environments. Now, if you can access a computer or tablet, you can access FORK. And if you're in FORK, you can control your entire operation," said Claudio Lisman, Primestream president and CEO. "Our Xchange Suite, especially when used with the new iOS application, is an organization-wide solution for managing, sharing, and reviewing a company's media. With its highly scalable back end, CDN-ready platform, and API-based open architecture, Xchange is positioned to handle the most dynamic and complex workflows in the industry."

Xchange Shot List Editor is a new add-on module that gives editors a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content that lives inside the FORK environment using Xchange for Web or iOS. An intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing clips, subclips, voiceovers, and content with various frame rates within minutes. Users can also create subclips and markers, add metadata, and work with multitrack audio and frame-accurate video.

The Xchange for iPad application allows producers and editors to browse, edit metadata, and create annotations on content while disconnected from their production environments. When connectivity is restored, modifications are instantly synchronized directly to the original assets in the production environment.

With Xchange for Web and iPad, professionals get a user-friendly, cloud-based MAM that allows for searching, viewing, editing, managing, triggering automation, and archiving media from anywhere back to their ground operations. The tools extend access to content for producers and journalists, resulting in better stories and a better end product for viewers.

Facilities that use Xchange Suite and Xchange for iPad benefit from:

*Seamless hybrid cloud/ground workflows that connect all technologies

*Highly scalable and CDN-ready platform with an API-based open architecture

*Actions Monitor for detailed tracking of actions throughout the facility workflow

*Improved communication and resolution of process requests

*A global view of the tasks and processes that are underway

*Ability to manage thousands of users across multiple departments, roles, and privilege levels

*Powerful security enhancements such as token-based authentication, a dedicated API for streaming URLs, time-limited temporary URLs, hash-encrypted URLs, and session-based crosschecking for protecting and securing assets from unwanted intervention

*Integration with popular media technologies such as Telestream(R), Quantum(R), Harmonic(R), Cisco(R) Unified Computing System (UCS) server, Adobe(R) Premiere Pro, Apple(R) Final Cut Pro(R) 7 and Final Cut Pro X, and Avid(R) Media Composer(R)

Primestream's Xchange solution has proven itself by delivering more than 20,000 hours of programming amounting to more than 85,000 assets for industry-leading media organizations. Xchange offers broadcast, government, entertainment, and corporate markets complete control and unmatched portability over production workflows -- whether creating news packages, logging reality TV footage, editing, or sending video for review and approval. Xchange seamlessly integrates with FORK's Media Asset Management environment, allowing producers and editors to work collaboratively both inside the production facility or while on the road.

Primestream will demonstrate FORK Xchange Suite 2.5 and Xchange 1.0 for iPad at IBC2013 on stand 7.D21. Xchange for iPad 1.0 is available now, and Xchange Suite 2.5 will be available in the fourth quarter.

About Primestream

Primestream(R), a leader in advanced media asset management and broadcast automation software, offers a seamless end-to-end platform for digital acquisition of live and file-based video content, media asset management, editing, logging, control room and master control playback, smartphone and tablet video contribution, publishing to the Web, and dynamic archiving. The company's portfolio includes the FORK(TM) suite of applications, as well as Mobile2Air(R), ControlStation(TM), DIG-IT(TM) and Xchange(TM) Suite. Deployed in more than 300 broadcast operations across 40 countries, Primestream's proven solutions are implemented by some of the world's leading broadcasters, uplink services providers, digital media operations, and production/postproduction facilities. More information is available at www.primestream.com.

