Vimond Media Solutions Unveils New Monetization Features of Vimond Platform

Product Packaging and Ad Cue Points Make It Possible to Create Subscription Packages and Position Ads for Greater Revenue via Vimond Control Center

BERGEN, Norway -- Aug. 27, 2013 -- Vimond Media Solutions today announced two new features of the Vimond Platform's Monetization Engine, the underlying technology that drives monetization activities on the company's Vimond Platform for online TV services. Users administer the new features -- Product Packaging and Ad Cue Points -- through the Vimond Control Center (VCC), which is the Web interface for managing the Vimond Platform's video workflow.

"The point of an online video service is to get the most out of your video assets, and we're continually enhancing the Vimond Platform to make it easier for our customers to do just that. That's why the biggest broadcasters in the Nordics rely on our technology," said Helge Høibraaten, CEO of Vimond Media Solutions. "With the latest enhancements to the monetization engine, we've made it possible to control the features through VCC, so now our customers have even more money-making power at their fingertips."

The new Product Packaging feature makes it easy for publishers and service providers to bundle channels and package content into sellable products in one simple, intuitive interface, with full control over product pricing. Editors can choose freely which channels should be included in which packages and set the prices they prefer. Because VCC offers multitenant support, multiple publishers on a service can each set up their own subscription packages and pricing independent of each other.

Another new monetization feature is Ad Cue Points, which are markers on the timeline that serve as cues to the VCC media player on where to insert ads. With Ad Cue Points, content publishers can choose where to insert video advertisements into live and on-demand streams by simply clicking on the video timeline. This feature not only saves time but also gives editors maximum control when needed, making it easier for the publisher to create revenue from online advertising by placing the ads strategically.

The Ad Cue Points process is nondestructive, so that editors can change the cue positions of an ad at any time. It also offers more freedom in deciding where to insert the ad. Unlike the traditional method of inserting an ad at set intervals so that it appears at a given time (which might be in the middle of a section or interest point), the Ad Cue Points feature allows editors to tailor the timing through a combination of automatic intervals and manual control. Once inserted, the ad cue points can be adjusted or fine-tuned in VCC. Editors can even insert advertisements or overlay online advertisements on top of linear broadcasts as well.

The Vimond Platform is a feature-rich, powerful, modular online TV platform that enables high-performance, high-quality multiscreen offerings. Vimond's flexible approach to online video distribution lets customers choose the product packages that are most relevant to their businesses and customize them by end user. The Platform is also totally pluggable, so broadcasters and other content providers can choose the parts they need now and plug in others later.

Vimond will demonstrate the new monetization features at IBC2013 on stand 14.B10. Further information on Vimond Media Solutions and its products is available at www.vimond.com or by phone at +47 97602236.

