New Anton/Bauer Gold Mount For Canon EOS C300 and C500 Makes European Debut at IBC 2012

Anton/Bauer Continues Commitment to Offering Innovative Power Solutions for Industry’s Hottest Cameras

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 6, 2012—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will debut its QRC-CA940 Gold Mount® solution for the new Canon EOS C300 and C500digital cinema cameras at IBC 2012 (Hall 11, Stand E55).This latest introduction, whichstems from Anton/Bauer’s strong relationships with the industry’s top camera makers, reaffirms the company’s dedication to providing applicable power solutions for the latest gear.

The Canon EOS C300 and C500 digital cinema cameras were designed specifically to meet the demanding needs of today’s cinema industry and television production professionals. Featuring a unique Super 35mm-sized Canon CMOS sensor, revolutionary Canon DIGIC DV III image processor and 50 Mbps 4:2:2 codec, the EOS C300 provides outstanding cinema-quality movie capture in a modular and portable system. What’s more, the EOS C500 offers an expansive range of recording and output options specifically for 4K and 2K image acquisition. To help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 and C500 users, Anton/Bauer has introduced the QRC-CA940, a Gold Mount that provides 7.2V of power to the camera via a DC connector and 14.4V on three PowerTap® connectors.

“Users can expect the same secure battery connection they’ve come to rely on with other Gold Mounts using the QRC-CA940,” says Shin Minowa, vice president of marketing and business development, Anton/Bauer. “This new Gold Mount, however, will offer three PowerTapoutputs where typically we only have one, allowing professionals to power multiple accessories. In addition, this particular Gold Mount was designed so that users will not have to monitor multiple batteries, therefore reducing downtime in the field, as well as the number of chargers needing to be transported.”

Anton/Bauer has designed the QRC-CA940 to be compatible with the company’s mounting bracket for 15mm or 19mm rod systems and the MATRIX Cheese Plate. It can also be adapted to third-party support systems (15mm or 19mm clamp kits sold separately).

