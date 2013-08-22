SMPTE Members to Present in Force at IBC2013

Sixty SMPTE Members Representing Wide Array of Industry Sectors Will Make Up 15 Percent of Speakers at IBC2013 Show

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Aug. 22, 2013 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that a diverse range of its members will present at the IBC2013 conference in Amsterdam. Representing various elements of the cinema, broadcast, and media technology supply sectors, these 60 SMPTE members will account for roughly 15 percent of IBC2013 speakers. A total of 93 SMPTE members will be exhibiting products and technologies on the expo floor.

"SMPTE members come from all areas of the motion-imaging industry, and they are remarkable in their commitment not only to furthering standards development, but also to educating their colleagues about critical concepts and advances shaping the industry," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "The sizeable and diverse array of SMPTE members presenting at IBC2013 and other key industry-related events worldwide demonstrates the strength of the society and its value to the industry."

From the cinema side, IBC2013 presenters will include Wendy Aylsworth of Warner Bros., Andrew Maltz of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Spencer Stephens of Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Barry Sandrew of Legend Films, among others. From the broadcast side, presenters will include representatives from the BBC, BSkyB, FOX, Globo TV, Disney/ABC/ESPN, ITV, NBC Universal, Turner, ORF, Sky Deutschland Fernsehen, and Channel 4 TV.

On the technology supply front, the conference will feature speakers from Harris Corporation, Snell, Texas Instruments, Oracle Corporation, Harmonic, and Dolby, among other companies, as well as from applied research organizations such as Fraunhofer IIS. SMPTE members presenting at IBC2013 also represent other leading standards bodies and educational institutions including the EBU, IBC, University of Hong Kong (HKU) Faculty of the Arts, Russia's University of Film and TV, and the Technical University Braunschweig, among others.

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), a professional membership association, is the worldwide leader in developing and providing motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries.

