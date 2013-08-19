Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier (RBA) Powers Up at SET Congress and Broadcast & Cable International Technology Fair 2013

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 19, 2013 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, introduces its Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier (RBA)at the SET Congress and 22ndedition of the Broadcast & Cable Show - International Technology Fair2013 (Vitec Group Booth B15A).

The Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier is designed specifically to increase the transmission range of camera back and portable transmitters. The RBA fits directly on the RF output of the Nucomm CamPac, RF Central microLite or Compact Portable Transmitter, and boosts the power from 200 mW to 1 Watt. The small, lightweight amplifier is powered by the camera battery via a D-Tap or P-Tap to 6 pin Lemo connector. It features RF auto detecting and transmitting, when an RF input is applied. When RF input is not detected, the RBA will automatically go to standby, drawing less then 1 Watt. The standby power consumption of the unit is significantly lower than any other boosters available on the market today and considerably increases the battery runtime.

The Nucomm RBA also features an internal leveling loop, giving the unit a wide RF power input range while holding a constant output of 1 Watt. The leveling loop coupled with the built-in digital pre-distortion feature keeps the adjacent channel spectral regrowth essentially the same as the transmitter being used.

“The Nucomm Range Booster Amplifier requires minimal setup and is specifically designed for ease-of-use,” says IMT International Sales Vice President Todd Hansen. “Simply connect the RBA to the transmitter’s RF output, screw on the antenna, connect the battery and turn on the transmitter.”

The versatile Nucomm RBA is ideal for OB/ENG, sports broadcasts and live shows and will be on display at the Vitec Group booth during the show.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.