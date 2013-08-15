Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live Transmitter Named Finalist for the CSI Awards 2013

Industry-First Hybrid Video Transmission Solution Combining Bonded Cellular and Microwave Technologies Makes it to the “Shortlist” for Prestigious Industry Honor

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, AUGUST 15, 2013 –Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports and entertainment markets, announced that its Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter has been named a finalist for the CSI Awards 2013 in the “Best Satellite Contribution/Distribution/Transmission Solution” category.

Established in 2003, the CSI Awards are among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, designed to recognize and reward innovation and excellence in the cable, satellite, broadcast, IPTV, telco, Internet/online/OTT video, mobile TV and associated sectors.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be selected as a finalist for such a well-respected industry award,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live was designed to be a game-changer in the industry. Being recognized by such a prestigious organization as CSI confirms our efforts to continue to bring innovative, industry-leading products to market.”

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Livenext-generation camera-mounted transmitter enables broadcasters to transmit video over cellular, microwave, Wi-Fi and satellite connections, offering ENG/OB teams a highly flexible and powerful alternative to traditional satellite and microwave links. The Connect Live transmitter is a powerful combination of Nucomm’s coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing (COFDM) technology and Dejero’s patent-pending adaptive-bit rate cellular bonding technologies and portal management system.

The Dejero + Nucomm Connect Live transmitter is manufactured by IMT under its Nucomm brand and is fully integrated with the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. The system is packaged with a five-inch, high-resolution touch-LCD monitor designed to mount directly onto a range of small-format HD cameras used in today’s broadcasts.

CSI Award winners will be announced on Friday, September 13, 2013 at IBC2013 in Amsterdam. The ceremony will be hosted by presenter, writer, producer, musician and self-confessed “geek” LJ (Laura-Jane), best known for her role covering social media trends and gadgets on BBC News' Click TV program.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bitrate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies — making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world’s top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.