Camera Corps Q-Ball Heads to the Lonestar State for 60th Annual TAB Convention and Trade Show

AUSTIN, AUGUST 8, 2013—At the Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) 60th Annual Convention and Trade Show, Camera Corps, aVitec Group Company, and a leading innovator of specialty remote cameras, tracking systems and camera support systems, will demonstrate its Q-Ball robotic camera systems (Booth 16) for attendees. The Q-Ball has helped capture the unique imagery of some of the biggest events televised across the globe, including coverage of the recent birth of Prince George of Cambridge in the UK.

The Q-Ball is a robust, high-level mini-cam system offering broadcasters creative advantages for OB, sporting and special events and studio newsroom production. Offering excellent performance in the most demanding remote camera applications, it is an ultra-compact, weather-resistant HD/SD remotely controlled camera. It features an integral 10-times-zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust 115-mm diameter aluminium sphere, the Q-Ball camera has a two-megapixel CMOS sensor and is capable of operating in daylight or with infrared illumination. It delivers 1080i/720p high definition or 625/525 standard definition imagery at 50- or 59.94-Hz refresh rates. In addition, its ease of use makes for prompt on-location installation.

Also on-site at TAB will be the company’s Mini Joystick Control, which is compatible with Camera Corps’ Q-Ball. Developed for applications such as commentator-camera control and outside broadcast vehicles, the Mini Joystick Control has the same tactile responsiveness, in terms of adjustable pan, tilt and zoom speeds and reverses, as the company’s full-size controller. It employs the company’s standard audio data communication system to allow unlimited operating distances between the controller and remote heads.

For more information, visit Booth 16 or http://www.cameracorps.co.uk.

About Camera Corps Ltd.

Camera Corps Ltd. is a leading innovator of specialty remote cameras, tracking systems and camera support systems. A Vitec Group Company, Camera Corps is recognized for the development and manufacture of bespoke camera systems, such as the Q-Ball. Camera Corps got its start developing customized camera solutions for its rental clients, and evolved into a full-time developer of innovative specialty camera systems. Today, the company’s solutions are employed worldwide by leading broadcasters looking to capture sports, entertainment and reality TV performances from unique and often previously unattainable angles. For more information, visit http://www.cameracorps.co.uk.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.