Testronic Opens a New Dedicated Games Facility in Poland

(Burbank, CA) Testronic, the global leader in quality assurance services for film and television, games, digital TV and software, today announced the opening of its new facility in Warsaw, Poland. The new site will be specifically used to service Testronic's growing games business line, carrying out functionality, compliance and compatibility testing.

The modern new facility provides space for Testronic to expand its games operation in Poland, tripling the current capacity there to 190 people per shift. Testronic has created an environment that is unique to the games division, while retaining the previously shared Piaseczno facility in order to continue to grow the company's Film and TV business line. Coupled with the localization testing provided from Testronic's London office, the company provides a comprehensive range of testing services for many of the biggest names in games publishing.

The move marks an expansion of operations in Warsaw after eight years of successful work in functionality, compliance and compatibility testing. The new location was selected to capitalize on the public transport infrastructure and the local talent in the area. Testronic benefits from the vibrant capital city's excellent central transport links and access to a highly qualified team, many drawn from the area's numerous colleges and universities.

"Both the site and the environment are hugely important factors in employing and retaining the personnel required to continue to provide the highest quality games testing standards to our clients, at the best value", stated Mike McGarvey, Testronic CEO. "We work on many of the world's biggest games franchises and our clients appreciate the service that we provide, but we are always looking to make improvements. This marks another step forward for the games business line and for Testronic as a company."

About Testronic

Testronic's high standards have been protecting clients and safeguarding the consumer experience since 1998. As the leading global provider of quality assurance, compliance, and localisation services for a notable array of industries; including media, entertainment, games, education, e-commerce and consumer electronics, Testronic ensures efficient and secure delivery of the highest quality consumer deliverables. Based in Burbank, CA; London, UK; Diepenbeek, Belgium; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan, Testronic offers an unparalleled history of next-generation innovation and service excellence across the entire digital media industry. For further information, visit www.testroniclabs.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Chris Purse, 818.980.3473

ignite strategic communications

chris@ignite.bz or mimi@ignite.bz