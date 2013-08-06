Orad’s State-of-the-Art Sports-Oriented Camera Tracking Technology Patented

August 6, 2013 –Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd. (Frankfurt – Prime Standard; Symbol: OHT), a global developer, marketer and distributor of graphic solutions for the broadcast market, announced today that it has received a patent for its superior camera tracking technology. With Orad’s camera tracking technology, graphic enhancements can augment practically any sports video as if they were firmly and precisely attached to the field.



Orad’s patented camera tracking technology is a software-based pattern recognition algorithm that does not require additional camera attachments, simplifying setup and use. The patented algorithm analyzes video in real time, calculating camera parameters for each video frame. This allows for real-time insertion of graphics onto sports video, such as on a soccer field, tennis court or golf course. No field lines are used in the pattern recognition process. The entire image is analyzed to retrieve the camera parameters, thus the method can be applied to any sports-related content.



The patented algorithm is characterized by very high robustness and precision; it is immune to flashes, which typically plague pattern recognition algorithms. The patented camera tracking technology is part of Orad’s flagship sport-enhancement products MVP and Invictus. Deployed for all sporting environments – trucks, field, stadium and studio – Orad’s patented camera technology delivers superior quality results for broadcasters.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv





####