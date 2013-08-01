nobeo Installs Riedel A/V Signal Distribution and Communications Gear in Unique @-car(R) Mobile Unit

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- Aug. 1, 2013 -- Riedel Communications, provider of pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that German broadcaster nobeo has integrated the Riedel MediorNet Compact real-time media network, Artist digital matrix intercom, and Performer digital partyline systems into its new "@-car(R)," a unique production vehicle tailored for direct Internet broadcasts. The Riedel gear enabled nobeo to build flexible, top-quality signal distribution and communications into a compact and versatile mobile production unit. Germany's sono Studiotechnik GmbH designed and integrated the @-car's for nobeo.

"We already used the Riedel Artist system with success in our 16-camera OB truck, so Riedel's MediorNet was an easy choice for the @-car," said Guido Amann, chief technology officer at nobeo. "In addition to meeting our specs for size, weight, and performance, the MediorNet system supports all required signals in a single 3RU box and enables fast configuration. It's a perfect fit for talk show productions, live TV reports, sports events, press conferences, live webcasts, concert productions, or just for streaming."

nobeo's @-car is equipped with a combination of broadcast equipment and specific IT components that together offer ample capacity for multicamera productions using up to six cameras. Thus, within the traditional TV sector, the @-car serves as a complement to the larger OB vehicles typically deployed. However, the @-car's individual capabilities mean that it is valuable as a stand-alone unit not only for Web TV and live streaming applications, but also for any production in which space is limited or where technical requirements are straightforward.

The MediorNet Compact PRO system installed in the @-car supports 12 HD-SDI inputs and four HD-SDI outputs. The mobile unit also is outfitted with an Artist 32 digital matrix intercom system and Performer digital partyline, along with control panels, beltpacks, and professional headsets from Riedel. sono Studiotechnik also provided nobeo with 100 meters of Riedel's Pure XTR-Q fiber cabling. MediorNet users working in the @-car can send any incoming signal to any output -- or even to multiple outputs -- with just a mouse-click or with a router control system. A fiber-optic-cabled MediorNet Stagebox -- situated in the truck or used elsewhere -- further simplifies cabling at the production location.

As social media continues to grow in importance, and the ability to provide video increases in value, small- and medium-sized businesses and events are taking advantage of the @-car for cost-effective productions on a smaller scale. The @-car allows operators to perform encoding of the signal into diverse streams, as well as file-based recording and transmission of the signal to the Internet via IP uplink. Within the 5-meter truck, two workstations support creation of the final visual signal, augmented by one multifunctional workstation for encoding, uplink, and similar tasks.

