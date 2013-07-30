IEEE BTS Releases Tutorial Schedule for 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

THE NEWS:

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced the tutorial session lineup for its 2013 Broadcast Symposium. Presented by broadcast industry technology experts, the tutorial sessions will explore a wide range of next-generation television technologies and offer attendees a balanced perspective between understanding underlying technologies and how such technology advancements affect their business and operations.

WHERE AND WHEN:

The Westgate Hotel, San Diego, Oct. 9-11.

SCHEDULE DETAILS:

Session 1. Oct. 9 at 9:00 a.m.: "Tutorial Future Television Technology Part 1 Transmission Techniques."

-- "eMBMS/LTE" presented by Kent Walker, vice president of technology at Qualcomm.

-- "DVB-T2" presented by Andrew Murphy of BBC R&D.

-- "CMMB-NGB-W" presented by Dr. Hui Liu, executive vice chairman of the board and chief technology officer at CMMB Vision.

Session 2. Oct. 9 at 2:00 p.m.: "Tutorial Future Television Technology Part 2 Advanced Coding."

-- "HEVC Video Coding" presented by Dr. Yan Ye, video research manager at InterDigital.

-- Panel discussion on "Audio for Next-Generation Broadcasting," moderated by Dr. Schuyler Quackenbush of Audio Research Labs. The panel includes the following DTV audio experts: Craig Todd, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Dolby; Jean-Marc Jot, vice president R&D at DTS; and Robert Bleidt, general manager, audio and multimedia division at Fraunhofer USA Digital Media Technologies.

THE BACKGROUND:

The IEEE BTS Broadcast Symposium is one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcast technology. Throughout the three-day event, attendees gain exposure to a variety of topics currently affecting the broadcast community.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Those interested in attending the 2013 IEEE Broadcast Symposium can register online.

MORE INFORMATION:

Additional details about the tutorials and more information on the 2013 Broadcast Symposium is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/technical-program.html.

# # #

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, N.J.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.