Dejero Announces Version 2.9 of the Dejero LIVE+ Platform

Major Update of Industry-Leading Platform for Cellular Newsgathering Includes Enhancements to Audio Quality, Remote Control Features, and Performance Improvements

KITCHENER, Ontario -- July 24, 2013 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile platform of cellular newsgathering products, today announced the launch of Version 2.9 of the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. This update, the largest ever for Dejero, includes the platform's newly launched remote control capabilities as well as significant enhancements to audio quality, plus improvements to performance and transmission reliability.

"In addition to being the most stable, technologically advanced product we've ever offered, Version 2.9 reflects Dejero's laser focus on customers and our commitment to meet broadcasters' requirements. This has driven our product development from day one," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "Each new feature in this release was added based on feedback from broadcasters using the systems in real-world newsgathering situations. For instance, our customers requested the ability to control a mobile transmitter remotely to configure changes and settings, which allows the reporters in the field to focus on getting the story. The result is our new remote control feature."

Available as a free upgrade to customers with a current Dejero Support contract, the remote control feature gives broadcast operators an easy means of controlling Dejero's LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter and LIVE+ VSET mobile ENG systems from any studio or remote location using any HTML5-enabled Web browser, including those running on mobile devices. Via the familiar and intuitive 20/20 Transmitter graphical interface, the remote control capability enables joint field/studio operation and provides the ability to control multiple transmitters at once. The system also enables confidence monitoring through a low-frame-rate video preview feature.

Also in Version 2.9, Dejero has made significant improvements to the audio quality delivered by its transmitters. The Dejero LIVE+ Platform now features an updated codec that is able to produce much better audio quality at similar bit rates than previous versions. In addition, Dejero transmitters now apply the company's adaptive bit-rate encoding -- a technology that was previously applied only to video -- to the audio transmission. Adaptive bit-rate encoding automatically and in real-time adjusts the bit rate assigned to audio as a function of the bandwidth available on the intelligently bonded connection. The higher quality audio encoding combined with adaptive bit rate means that audio quality is significantly improved in a wide range of situations.

In addition to the audio quality enhancements and remote control, Dejero improved its LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter, a rugged and portable mobile ENG solution, and LIVE+ VSET, a vehicle-mount version of the 20/20 Transmitter. Both systems now feature system and video stability improvements for increased quality output, especially in low bandwidth situations, and a new user interface that indicates when the systems are under remote control.

Version 2.9 of the Dejero LIVE+ Portal intelligent online management system now includes general performance improvements and the addition of remote control management. Also, the LIVE+ Broadcast Server now features the ability to customize the slate to accommodate custom images and MP4 video. In addition, the Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App for Android(TM) -- available for Samsung Galaxy(TM) S3 in the U.S. and Canada only -- is now in production release.

Channel Nine, one of Australia's leading television networks, has deployed multiple Dejero LIVE+ Transmitters for its Australian and international news bureaus. Supplied by Dejero's exclusive Australian distributor, Digistor, the Dejero equipment has become a valuable component in Channel Nine's live newsgathering capabilities.

"Dejero's LIVE+ Transmitters enable us to bring 'you are there' immediacy to breaking news for which microwave or satellite might not be practical," said Mathew Yelavich, chief technology officer, Channel Nine Australia. "And now, with the remote control and enhanced audio features in Version 2.9, Dejero has set the bar even higher for broadcast quality in a cellular bonding transmission solution."

More information about Dejero and the Dejero LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

Dejero offers the most extensive and versatile range of bonded wireless uplink solutions for mobile newsgathering. Winner of numerous industry awards, the Dejero LIVE+ Platform and its patent-pending Intelligent Connection Management combine adaptive bitrate encoding with the latest advancements in 3G and 4G LTE mobile technologies -- making electronic newsgathering as immediate, portable, reliable, and cost-effective as possible. From any location around the world, the LIVE+ Platform enables both traditional and online broadcasters to transmit high-quality HD or SD live video using a variety of mobile devices, including professional-grade rugged transmitters, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Dejero LIVE+ products can be set up anywhere in seconds to broadcast live to television viewers, stream to the Web, transmit recorded video for later use, share video content with other organizations, or send files remotely. Innovative engineering from wireless experts combined with input from many of the world's top broadcasters has produced the Dejero LIVE+ Platform. Dejero is based in Kitchener, Ontario.