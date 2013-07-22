DK-Technologies DK Meter Goes ‘All In’ for IBC 2013

DK-Technologies has given its DK Meter software a comprehensive revamp so that it now incorporates Picture Preview and SMPTE timecode reading. And, in a move that will be enormously beneficial to broadcasters, it has also completely removed complex license structures allowing full access to all software features to any DK Meter user.

Uffe Kjems, Product Marketing Director for DK-Technologies, says: “By removing complex license structures, we have made it possible for all DK Meter users to access any of the software features available today. The change, which amounts to a significant increase in functionality and value, applies to any meter in the DK Meter range. Existing users can download the new software free of charge from our website: www.dk-technologies.com.”

The new software, which will be on show at IBC 2013 (Hall 8, Stand E60), also allows 3G SDI video streams to be previewed on the DK Meter screen for instant check or permanent video display.

“Broadcasters need the ability to preview the 3G SDI Video stream and, for DK-Technologies, incorporating this feature into our DK Meter software was an obvious progression,” Kjems adds. “Achieving this was technically challenging but we can now offer our users the ability to measure, monitor and preview the de-embedded SDI audio stream. Picture preview is a very useful additional feature as it can be used to quickly check the SDI video stream and is also handy when the DK Meter is being used as a mini video monitor.”



Additionally, the new software features SMPTE timecode reading for instant view and Logging against timecode. This gives all DK Meter users an easy and accurate way of addressing relevant loudness corrections and actions.

Finally, the DK Meter has undergone a significant facelift, making it much clearer to read and much more user friendly. The user interface step-up includes larger and smoother fonts and a completely new color scheme, elevating the precision metering of the DK Meter to a new level of readability and resolution.

For more information about the new DK Meter software, please visit DK Technologies at IBC 2013, Hall 8, Stand E.60.

