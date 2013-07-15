Riedel Products at IBC2013

MediorNet Grass Valley(R) Camera Interface Card for MediorNet Compact

During IBC2013, Riedel Communications will feature the European premiere of the Grass Valley(R) Camera Interface Card for MediorNet Compact real-time networks.

The new MN-C-OPT-GV-2 for MediorNet Compact allows the user to connect Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras and their base stations directly to MediorNet. This provides a solution to route bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through the MediorNet fiber infrastructure. MediorNet's network approach allows the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network, providing unparalleled flexibility in setups and eliminating the need for re-wiring when production needs change. The MN-C-OPT-GV-2 for MediorNet Compact fits into a MediorNet Compact expansion slot. It provides two Grass Valley ports that connect either to cameras or base stations. The MediorNet Grass Valley card supports all video and sync formats supported by Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/MediorNet_MN-C-OPT-GV2.zip

Photo Caption: MediorNet MN-C-OPT-GV-2 Module

MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO Universal Video Cards

Supporting a variety of small form-factor pluggable (SFP) optical transceivers, the MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO universal video cards enable the flexible configuration of MediorNet systems for bidirectional transport of analog composite video, HDMI(R), DVI, and optical or coaxial SDI signals.

Ideal for environments including theaters, houses of worship, hotels, convention centers, and stadiums, the MediorNet bidirectional video cards bring added versatility to Riedel's MediorNet Modular system. Depending on the SFP transceivers installed, each card can provide a combination of either four HD (1.5G) or two 1080p (3G) bidirectional video signals or analog video, HDMI, DVI, or optical SDI video I/O. HDMI I/Os employ self-locking mini HDMI connectors.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/MN-HDO-4IOUniversalCard3x4.zip

Photo Caption: MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO Universal Video Cards

Photo Description: The Riedel MediorNet MN-C-OPT-HDMI and MN-HDO-4IO universal video cards make installations even more flexible.

Other Products on Display:

-MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact

-MediorWorks software

-Performer, Artist, Acrobat communications systems

-RockNet Fiber-Optic Converters and console interfaces

Company Quote:

"MediorNet unleashes the true potential of fiber-optic signal transport. During IBC2013, we'll demonstrate how our latest universal video I/O cards help users take full advantage of this powerful and highly adaptable solution in a diverse array of environments and applications. We also look forward to this European debut of our MediorNet Compact MN-C-OPT-GV-2, for Grass Valley camera support."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.