Wohler Products at IBC2013:

RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM)

The Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) provides a consolidated, seamless software architecture that combines intensive media processing capabilities, such as transcoding, standards conversion, audio processing, caption processing, and quality control, with highly intelligent content management fabric and workflow orchestration layers. Based on an extensible service-oriented architecture, the platform integrates smoothly with editorial, archive, traffic, business process, and rights management systems.

New to IBC this year is the first version 8 series release of the RadiantGrid platform. This release contains a brand-new media processing engine that provides faster-than-real-time content transformation at speeds that are unparalleled. This newly accelerated media processing engine performs complete intelligent analysis of all inbound media, with the platform's content management fabric retaining technical metadata at the container, essence, and frame levels. Because this analysis is automated, users never have to tell the platform what type of content is being provided.

With this new frame-level metadata-retention capability, the platform brings optimized video pipeline features such as anamorphic video handling, 2K/4K support, and higher bit depths of up to 16-bit YUV. Also new to the platform is full color legalization in both the PAL and NTSC domains. At the audio level, the new media processing engine parallelizes complex audio loudness correction alongside the video at speeds never before seen. In addition to all of this, RadiantGrid version 8 enables fully compliant OTT offerings for Microsoft Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH, HLS, H.265/HEVC, and more.

During IBC2013, Wohler will demonstrate the many rich capabilities of the RadiantGrid platform, showing attendees why marquee European broadcasters are rapidly upgrading to this new technology. Wohler will also highlight its newest file-based appliance solutions, derived from the RadiantGrid platform technology for purpose-built applications. These solutions include WohlerLoudness, WohlerCaption, WohlerCoder, and WohlerConverter.

DVM MPEG DVB-ASI and IPTV Monitors

Wohler will feature its DVM family of video monitors, including the DVM-4290, a 4-RU system with two 9-inch screens; the DVM-3270, a 3-RU system with two 7-inch screens; and the 2-RU DVM-2443 with four individual 4.3-inch screens and decoders. All of the DVM MPEG monitors provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs. The DVM broadcast-quality video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID data for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD/SD-SDI with loop-through, the DVM monitors also accommodate HDMI(R) video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

AMP1-MADIe Audio Monitor

The Wohler AMP1-MADIe is an in-rack portable MADI monitor unit with Ethernet control and configuration, including compatibility with the Evertz MAGNUM facility control system. Ideal for sports production and other live broadcasts, it can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream to provide audible monitoring and metering of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Designed specifically for customers requiring unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio hot-mic mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced, live-to-air production environments. Two models will be on display, demonstrating support for either multimode or single-mode fiber connections in addition to standard copper on BNC. Each model will also convert fiber to BNC and vice-versa.

AMP1-16M Dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI Audio Monitor

Wohler's new AMP1-16M dual-input SDI audio monitor provides broadcasters high-performance monitoring of embedded audio in two 3G/HD/SD-SDI streams at an attractive price point. The 1-RU system de-embeds and provides metering and monitoring of any or all of the 16 audio channels in the selected 3G/HD/SD-SDI stream. It assures intuitive operation and clear display of levels and other critical information using bright 2.4-inch LED-backlit LCD displays, enabling one-touch monitoring and summing of any selected pair(s) to built-in speakers, headphones, or XLR balanced analog outputs.

The AMP1-16M monitor features a number of convenient capabilities including remote access for setup and storage of user-defined presets via Ethernet and USB connections, along with gain adjustment/trim on individual audio channels (as well as select or deselect channel pairs) with the ability to assign channels as left, right, or center (both) to the internal audio system and the analog outputs. It offers both pass-through of each SDI input and a reclocked output of the selected monitored SDI stream.

AMP2-E16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

Wohler will also present its flagship AMP2-E16V audio/video processing monitor. The monitor's feature list is the longest in the industry, yet the product is operated with one-touch simplicity. In addition to its top-quality audio system, it features simultaneous multiformat monitoring, quick program selection, instant stereo downmix, loudness monitoring, internal channel mixing including SDI re-embedding, audio delays, a wide variety of meter scales and ways to view meters, video, and Dolby(R) or SMPTE 2020 metadata.

The AMP2-E16V offers Dolby Zoom, Dolby E line position, and CRC error monitoring, as well as automatic system configuration based upon signal inputs, 32 complete system configuration presets, a complete internal help system, and Ethernet software updates. Audio processor card options facilitate easy configuration for multiple SDI, AES I/O, analog I/O, and connection to external surround systems.

"In a rapidly changing industry where management of multiplatform content delivery is a challenge many broadcasters and media companies face, IBC2013 offers great opportunities to exchange ideas and interact with the leading technology in the field. We will demonstrate how the unparalleled speed, agility, and scalability of the RadiantGrid content transformation solution can establish intelligent file-based workflows with faster-than-real-time transcoding, conversion, and QC. We look forward to showcasing how our users are well-equipped to meet the growing demand for multiplatform delivery of digital media." -- John Terrey, Vice President of Sales, Wohler Technologies

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.