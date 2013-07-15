Anton/Bauer Exhibits at 2013 Mediatech Africa

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, JULY 15, 2013—Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, will be on-site at the 2013Mediatech Africa exhibition (Vitec Videocom Stand A35). At the show, one of the largest gatherings for broadcast and media professionals in the world, the company will showcase its DIONIC® HD battery, Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series, and Gold Mount® solutions for the industry’s newest cameras.

“We look forward to exhibiting with Vitec Videocom at Mediatech for the very first time as it has rapidly grown into one of the foremost technology trade shows in the industry,” says Chris O’Neill, vice president of product management and marketing, Anton/Bauer. “Attendees will have the opportunity to experience our field-proven products at this exhibition, whether they are seeking solutions for the latest cameras, live event production tools or virtually any other type of equipment requiring power to support the broadcast production process.”

Anton/Bauer will demonstrate its DIONIC HD Logic Series® battery, suitable for powering high-current digital cinema cameras such as the Sony F65 and F5/F55, RED, ARRI Alexa, Vision Research Phantom series and more in a lightweight and robust package. The DIONIC HD is a 183 Wh Li-Ion battery that incorporates sixth-generation cell technology and the company’s latest software architecture. Weighing 40 percent less than a NiCad or NiMH battery, the DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours. The company’s patented RealTime® LCD ensures superior safety and reliability in the most extreme environmental conditions. It indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously, incorporating readouts of hours, minutes and remaining capacity.

The company will also introduce its Gold Spectrum™ Wireless Series to Mediatech attendees. A collaboration between Anton/Bauer and Vitec Group sister company Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), Anton/Bauer’s Gold Spectrum Series encompasses the AB-HDRF Kit and the AB Direct VU handheld receiver/monitor. The size of each component within the series (AB-HDTX, AB-HDRX and AB Direct VU), makes it ideal for reality TV, ENG/EFP, OB and live event coverage and the entire series is powered by Anton/Bauer batteries.

To help provide secure connections for the latest Sony and JVC cameras, Anton/Bauer will showcase its new QRC-4K-S and QRC-HM-JGold Mount solutions. Anton/Bauer’s QRC-4K-S Gold Mount attaches instantly to Sony PMW-F5 and Sony PMW-F55 Cine Alta cameras to accept Anton/Bauer batteries, offering consistent and reliable power. It contains three PowerTap® outputs for powering additional accessories, helping professionals bring 4K productions to life. The QRC-4K-S is also compatible with the Sony AXS-R5 recorder. The QRC-HM-J Gold Mount is a pouch-style 7/14 adapter for the JVC GY-HM600/650U handheld cameras. The QRC-HM-J connects via the DC power input and maintains the system’s portability while providing two PowerTap outputs for accessories. The QRC-HM-J can be mounted to Anton/Bauer’s MATRIX Cheese Plate when using rails.

About Anton/Bauer

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and a premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film and healthcare technology industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Spectrum™ Series, Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, HD, HC and HCX. Their products are compatible with every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight® 2, ElipZ®, CINE VCLX and the Tandem 150 Modular Charging System. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom brings together some of the most respected, most innovative and most sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Petrol Bags, Sachtler, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

Vitec Videocom is an operating division within the Vitec Group, an international business serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military aerospace and government markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers rely on worldwide.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.