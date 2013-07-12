ANTON/BAUER HITS THE ROAD WITH ALEX BUONO FOR VISUAL STORYTELLING TOUR

Anton/Bauer®, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company and a premier global provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video, film and healthcare technology industries, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Alex Buono’s Visual Storytelling Tour. The tour kicked off in Minneapolis on June 3, and Buono, the Oscar-nominated Saturday Night Live Director of Photography, is hosting three filmmaking workshops a day across the country—discussing everything from script and location scouting to editing and delivery.

The Visual Storytelling Tour offers an intense educational overview of the artistic elements and core principles of cinematography. From June 3 to August 4, Buono hosts the all-day classes, sharing his knowledge of the filmmaking process for commercials, movies, documentaries, weddings, corporate videos and live events. Designed for both DSLR and cine-style camera users, each workshop teaches attendees advanced techniques in lighting, lens selection, blocking, camera movement, audio, workflow, camera settings, visual structure and more. An estimated 2,500 students will be attending the Daytime Cinematography Workshop, with an additional 500-1,000 expected to attend the complete seminar, for a total of 3,000-3,500 students in attendance over the course of the tour.

In addition to sponsoring the 31-city educational tour, Anton/Bauer has donated gear for Buono’s use during the workshops, to replicate the tools he uses regularly for his work. "I asked Anton/Bauer to sponsor my tour because one of the biggest imperatives for me in doing a tour was that I wanted to demo the exact gear that I work with every day,” says Buono. “I shoot with different kinds of cameras, different kinds of lenses, different lights…but Anton/Bauer batteries are always the common link. On any given setup, I may be powering a camera, monitor, wireless follow focus, wireless transmitter and/or external recorder. It's just a huge benefit to streamline that camera package by using a single power source for everything rather than monkeying around with a half dozen different batteries and chargers for each device. Anton/Bauer batteries are ubiquitous on my sets and I couldn't imagine doing this workshop without them."

Anton/Bauer provided its DIONIC® HC, DIONIC HCX and CINE VCLX batteries, DUAL 2722 chargers and QRC-CA940 Gold Mounts® for the Canon EOS C100/C300/C500 digital cinema cameras. Anton/Bauer representatives are also on hand in select cities during the tour to present product demos and answer product questions for attendees.

“Alex Buono is renowned for his approach to cinematography—whether it’s his work on Saturday Night Live or feature films,” says Chris O’Neill, vice president of product management and marketing, Anton/Bauer. “His passion for the craft will greatly inspire attendees, so we couldn’t be more pleased to help bring this opportunity to life for professional and amateur filmmakers across the country.”

For more information, visit www.antonbauer.com or call (203) 929-1100.