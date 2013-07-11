New Zealand Racing Board Taps Xytech to Keep Operations Running Smoothly

(Mission Hills, CA/London, UK) Xytech, the global leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media services industries, announced that the New Zealand Racing Board (NZ Racing Board), the organization responsible for managing New Zealand racing and betting, has implemented MediaPulse to power its broadcasting logistics operations.

The NZ Racing Board is an important entity in New Zealand, regulating the industry in a number of important ways. It runs the TAB, the country's sole provider of betting on racing and sport, maximizes the betting profits in the best interest of New Zealand racing, and promotes the racing industry in general. The role that the NZ Racing Board fulfills is a critical one; racing is a significant contributor to the country's economy, generating nearly 1% of New Zealand's GDP - around $1.6bn per year - directly employing more than 17,000 people in fulltime positions and another 52,000 in associated industries, contributing more than $170m in export sales. Highly visible, the NZ Racing Board supports more than 50,000 domestic and imported races every year, with 1,050 domestic race meetings attended by more than one million visitors.

The MediaPulse implementation, completed early in 2013, is used for workforce planning, event management, and resource rostering/tracking for NZ Racing Board's multiple locations across the North and South Islands.

Glen Broomhall, General Manager of Broadcasting at the NZ Racing Board, said the NZ Racing Board's broadcasting obligations required robust and effective logistics management. "The NZ Racing Board is tasked with covering events in multiple locations requiring numerous resources across an expansive geographical area. Logistics management of the highest efficiency is vital for us, as we have to ensure that we make the best use of our resources while making sure that we have the right people in the right place at the right time. We needed a solution that not only met our immediate needs, but one with the flexibility and scalability to accommodate any future changes, including the potential expansion of our business. We took a hard look at MediaPulse, and it was apparent that it was the only software solution that could give us everything we needed. Working with the team from Xytech was a pleasure from beginning to end."

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, said, "Following our recent success in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Xytech is undertaking a significant expansion into the Asian market. The NZ Racing Board is one of the most sophisticated and influential operations in New Zealand, and they are exactly the type of operation we are looking to bring our hallmarks of innovation and service to. We were honored to work closely with them in the implementation of MediaPulse, and we look forward to continuing our outstanding relationship with this stellar group."

About New Zealand Racing Board

The New Zealand Racing Board is the country's peak racing organisation and operator of the country's iconic, official racing and sports betting agency, the TAB. For every bet placed with the TAB on the gallops, trots or greyhounds, and on all sport, the TAB contributes to the sustainability, development and growth of racing and sport in New Zealand and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Kiwis involved in these sectors.

About Xytech

Xytech Systems Corporation(tm) is the leading global provider of facility management software for today's media and broadcast companies. Leveraging a 25-year history of innovation and market expertise, Xytech brings unparalleled proficiency to its customers with flexible, transparent and evolutionary solutions that set the standard for successfully managing the continuous business realignments that define today's marketplace. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform and suite of solutions enable craft workflow and asset management systems to work seamlessly with the company's renowned planning, scheduling and financial management tools. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world and is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.XytechSystems.com

