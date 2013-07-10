Albis Technologies IBC2013 Product News

IBC2013 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Over the last 10 years, Albis Technologies has established a proven track record for designing innovative IPTV and hybrid DVB set-top box (STB) solutions with the flexibility, customization, and quality critical for powering next-generation IPTV services -- including linear TV, VOD, OTT, PVR, and 3D TV. With more than 600,000 STBs deployed worldwide, Albis Technologies supports a variety of pay-TV service providers, technology partners, and end users.

At IBC2013, Albis Technologies will showcase a wide range of HD IPTV STBs, including its recently introduced SceneGate(TM) 9300, an HD DVB/IPTV STB featuring dual processing, 3D graphics, and 3D TV support to enable a next-generation end-user experience.

Key Products and Technology Demos

SceneGate(TM) 9300

Making its IBC2013 debut is Albis Technologies' SceneGate(TM) 9300, a powerful HD DVB/IPTV STB that supports on-demand, linear TV, and over-the-top (OTT) services. Through a compact, modular-based design with integrated SD memory card support and an HDD slot, the SceneGate 9300 increases service providers' revenue streams by providing them with the flexibility to add advanced IPTV services like time-shifted TV and local PVR in the field. The platform's robust 1600-MIPS dual processor ensures an exceptional picture quality for end-users, delivering HD resolution up to 1080p60 via an HDMI(R) 1.4a interface. The future-proof solution also supports HD picture-in-picture (PiP), is 3D TV ready, and incorporates a graphics CPU supporting OpenGL(R) ES 2.0 and WebGL(TM), for a superior television experience.

A flexible SDK supports open APIs for integration with native- or browser-based middleware clients and applications. Using Albis Technologies' open API technology, the platform leverages a unified media framework to enable seamless integration with IPTV and OTT channels. Advanced system-on-chip technology provides enhanced processing power and memory, allowing service providers to offer feature-rich applications and customizable user interfaces. End-users can easily connect accessories -- such as wireless dongles, keyboards, and storage devices -- to the STB to optimize their connected television experience. Sophisticated security features guarantee the protection of a service provider's valuable assets.

SceneGate(TM) Micro II

At IBC2013, Albis Technologies will demonstrate integration between the SceneGate(TM) Micro II HD IPTV STB and a third-party application, providing pay-TV operators with a scalable, flexible solution for delivering IPTV services, including linear TV, VOD, OTT, and PVR. From a powerful, compact design, the platform ensures a high-quality experience for end-users. The SceneGate Micro II delivers HD resolution up to 1080p via an HDMI 1.4a interface, and is 3D TV ready, enabling service providers to deliver a more exclusive service offering.

SceneGate(TM) Micro

Also to be demonstrated at IBC2013 is the SceneGate Micro, a compact, entry-level IP STB ideal for delivering OTT and IPTV services, or for use as a cost efficient "second room" STB.

"The successful SceneGate Micro has been tuned to deliver even more features," said Achim Bosse, Albis Technologies. "It now supports HDMI 1.4b and a default memory configuration of 512 MB, better addressing requirements for OTT solutions and applications. It also provides 25% more computing power; further improving the user experience."

Company Overview:

About Albis Technologies (www.albistechnologies.com)

From digital set-top boxes to business access products, Albis Technologies delivers innovative and tailored solutions. Customers, partners and end-users benefit from Albis Technologies' expert knowledge, quality product

and reliable cooperation. As a leading provider of both business and consumer solutions, with global coverage serving over 40 countries, Albis Technologies' has demonstrated a proven track record of experience and competence. Albis Technologies is headquartered in Switzerland and focuses on partnerships and customer satisfaction.

