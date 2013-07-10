Triveni Digital SMPTE13 Australia Preview

SMPTE13 Australia EXHIBITOR PREVIEW

Triveni Digital -- Exhibiting With Gencom at Booth H09

At SMPTE13 Australia, Triveni Digital will demonstrate its powerful range of StreamScope(R) real-time DTV transport stream monitors and analyzers, including the new portable StreamScope Portal. Utilizing the StreamScope product line, broadcasters can effectively monitor and analyze DTV transport streams, as well as comply with worldwide audio loudness standards and legislation, to ensure a superior quality of service (QoS) for television viewers.

Executive Speaking Session

Triveni Digitals Ralph Bachofen will present on DTV Monitoring: Effective Strategies for Resolving Audio Loudness Issues, duringSMPTE13 Australia. The presentation takes place at 2 p.m. on July 23 and will address the specific challenges broadcasters face in monitoring and analyzing the audio loudness of their DTV streams. Included in the presentation is a detailed overview for performing instant spot checks of the network, setting loudness thresholds to trigger alerts, reviewing audio graphs and video thumbnails, and more. Bachofen will also address the specific issues that broadcasters face in monitoring and analyzing audio loudness according to region-specific industry requirements and provide best-practice strategies for addressing these issues.

Key Products

StreamScope(R) Portal Portable MPEG Analyzer

At SMPTE13 Australia, Triveni Digital will showcase StreamScope(R) Portal, the companys new portable, tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool. Leveraging StreamScope Portals ultra-personalized form factor and a variety of dongle-based input options, users can cost-effectively perform real-time, file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and remote monitoring of DTV transport streams on Gigabit Ethernet networks and other key interfaces to ensure compliance with industry standards and deliver a high QoS to viewers.

In addition to performing real-time or file-based analysis, StreamScope Portal acts as a gateway into other Triveni Digital products, including GuideBuilder(R) 5.0 and StreamScope analyzers and remote monitoring devices. Through an intuitive, Web-based user interface, the powerful tool maximizes operational efficiencies and cost savings for broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV operators. Optional dongles supporting other input interfaces, such as RF, will be available later this year.

StreamScope(R) DTV Monitoring Systems for Video and Audio Quality Assurance

At SMPTE13 Australia, Triveni Digital will demonstrate the StreamScope(R) MT-40 and RM-40 DTV transport stream analysis and monitoring solutions, featuring advanced audio loudness monitoring capabilities.

Triveni Digitals StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. Utilizing the powerful MPEG analyzers, engineers can monitor multiple ATSC M/H transport streams and ensure transport streams meet current industry standards. Through a user-friendly interface, the system displays mobile frame timing and structure, parade and ensemble usage, SSC cross-table analysis, and more.

The StreamScope RM-40 helps operators maintain a high video QoS by providing comprehensive, configurable, and cost-effective DTV transport stream monitoring for broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, and IPTV networks at local and remote sites. A web-based, color-coded user interface displays drill-down dashboards, video and audio thumbnails, dynamic charts and graphs, and detailed current and historical reports. After identifying an error, the system sends meaningful alarms to station engineers via text message or email so that they can rapidly troubleshoot errors as well as analyze and resolve chronic or network-wide issues.

Both StreamScope units feature advanced loudness monitoring functionalities that allow users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to the most recent ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770-3. This dramatically simplifies broadcasters ability to log and export accurate dialnorm and LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts continuously and in real time in order to comply with loudness monitoring legislation, such as the U.S. CALM Act. Engineers can easily perform 24-hour spot checks of the audio stream to determine whether audio discrepancies occurred during short- or long-form programming and resolve future audio loudness issues.

Company Overview:

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digitals products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

