Sohonet to Integrate Signiant Media Shuttle(TM) Into New Sohonet Hub Customer Portal and File Exchange Solution

New Sohonet FileRunner Capability Will Provide Members with Powerful Onboard Tools for Secure, Accelerated File Transfer

LONDON (4 September 2012) -- Sohonet (www.sohonet.com), the leading expert in connectivity and data management for the media and entertainment industry, today announced that it will integrate Signiant's new Media Shuttle(TM) software into its customer portal and file exchange solution. The powerful new Sohonet Hub service enables global members of the Sohonet Media Network community to find, communicate and share information and digital content with other members quickly and effectively. As an embedded feature of the Sohonet Hub, FileRunner will provide Sohonet Media Network users with easy-to-use tools for secure, accelerated and managed transfers of high-value media assets.

Damien Carroll, Chief Operating Officer, Sohonet, said, "Our Sohonet Media Network customers have frequently requested that we provide a file delivery application to help them transfer content to other network members. After careful evaluation of the products available in the market, we decided that by integrating Signiant's Media Shuttle technology into the Sohonet Hub, we could build on the application expertise of Signiant and offer our customers a tailor-made delivery application that is attuned to their precise needs. Signiant is ahead of the game with its intelligent file transfer solutions, so it made perfect sense to partner with the company to deliver a powerful new file delivery service for our customers."

Sohonet Hub enables Sohonet's customers to network with each other more effectively and take full advantage of their membership in the world's largest private media and entertainment network, whose members include the biggest names in TV, film and advertising. The addition of Sohonet FileRunner, the media transfer capability based on Signiant Media Shuttle, represents the next phase of development for the Sohonet Hub, which will also include a portal to Sohonet's storage and render offerings, graphs and metrics on bandwidth usage and performance and access to Sohonet's 24/7 support ticketing system.

"The launch of Sohonet FileRunner marks the start of a series of exciting, value-added services that Sohonet will be layering over existing offerings to ensure a consistently high-level customer experience across the globe," added Carroll. "With the embedded Media Shuttle technology, Sohonet FileRunner will enable Sohonet members to move critical content quickly, securely and intelligently via our superfast, high-performance Sohonet Media Network. We're confident that this capability will make a significant difference in the way many of our customers do business."

Introduced at the 2012 NAB Show, Media Shuttle's patent-pending cloud connector technology gives media workgroups the convenience and ease of use of subscription-based file transfer services, but without file size limits or the security risks associated with storing high-value assets in the cloud. An effective alternative to FTP or unmanaged point-to-point file transfer products for moving large media files, Media Shuttle offers the same industry-leading security and acceleration protocols for high-speed file transfers as Signiant's award-winning enterprise infrastructure products.

"The Sohonet Media Network community has an enviable reputation as the world's largest dedicated media network, boasting key players in the international film and broadcast industry across the entire ecosphere of content creation and distribution," said Tom Canavan, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Signiant. "As one of the early adopters of Media Shuttle, Sohonet is committed to offering value-added tools for rapid, secure and managed transfer of valuable and critical content. We're pleased that Media Shuttle is playing such a key role in the launch of Sohonet Hub, which will significantly enhance the way that Sohonet customers interact with each other and exchange media assets."

About Sohonet

Sohonet is the only global expert in connectivity and data management services for the media and entertainment industry. With more than 15 years' experience, Sohonet offers an extensive range of solutions backed up by unrivalled technical support to enable clients to manage and transfer valuable and critical content quickly, securely and effectively. The Sohonet Media Network is the largest and most established private, high-performance network for the media industry connecting the leading studios, production and post-production facilities across the globe. Sohonet provides site-wide connectivity for the world's leading film and television studios, such as Pinewood Studios, Leavesden Studios, Shepperton Studios, 3 Mills Studios, Lantana Studios Complex (Los Angeles), Fox Studios, NBC Universal and Warner Roadshow Studios (Brisbane). For more information, visit www.sohonet.com.

About Signiant

Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, with offices around the world, today Signiant connects tens of thousands of media professionals in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.signiant.com.