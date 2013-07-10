Clear-Com Introduces ICON Connectivity Solutions for Extending Intercom Systems Locally and Globally

Alameda, CA, July 10, 2013 — Clear-Com® today introduced the ICON Connectivity Solutions, a collection of communications products that link local or geographically distributed intercom systems over Ethernet/IP networks and/or optical fiber. ICON Solutions, which stands for “Intercom CONnectivity Solutions,” provides reliable and secure connections, delivers high performance on common infrastructures and is cost-effective for scalable multi-system networks.

“With today’s productions becoming more decentralized across multiple locations, the ability to link disparate communications systems and extend access of voice communications is highly critical,” said Simon Browne, Director of Product Management, Clear-Com. “Whether working in separate buildings within the same vicinity or in different cities across the country or around the world, teams must still be able to communicate seamlessly and in real time over one integrated infrastructure. This has been a growing challenge among our customers with large facilities, multi-site campuses, and/or remote sites in many different markets.”

Browne continued, “We are pleased to offer a full range of connectivity solutions to address a variety of application needs. With the ability to interface with any Clear-Com and third-party intercom systems, ICON Solutions facilitate flexible, secure, and cost-effective local and global intercom deployments.”

ICON Connectivity Solutions consists of communications products that operate over Ethernet/IP networks and/or optical fiber links. All ICON solutions maintain high audio quality and system performance. They work well with existing infrastructure and are adaptable to existing network quality and bandwidth. Network connections are secure and tolerant of outages. ICON Solutions include, but not limited to:

·VoICE2 — 4-channel Ethernet/ IP Interface for extending intercom audio communications or 4-wire audio to remote sites over IP networks (LAN, WAN, Internet). It features low latency over LAN and WAN, ease of setup, automatic network adaptive CODECs and a selection of CODECs with varying audio qualities.

·Concert-Server — Ideal solution for operating over IT networks, the Concert-server offers 144 channels of virtual intercom and/or 4-wire audio over Ethernet/IP. It provides highly secure connections and low latency over LAN and WAN systems. The Concert-server is equipped with 8 x 4-wire I/O audio ports and is pre-loaded with Concert-server software. It includes a breakout harness to 16 XLRs (8 x I/O).

·X6R-FX-INTERCOM and V3R-FX-INTERCOM — Designed for Optical fiber rings, the Optocore 8 Port (4 port on the V3R) Clear-Com Intercom interfaces offer transport of intercom audio and control data. Each device includes two redundant LAN network ports and two SANE CAT5 ports and Optocore LC Fiber interface. It offers a simple RJ-45 connection for matrix and for user panels and any 4-wire audio I/O.

·FIM-202D — Ideal for systems with local and secure connections, this 2-channel fiber interface extends Clear-Com matrix intercom to Clear-Com key-panels or 2 x 4-wire audio to remote sites. (Dual fiber required). The FIM-202D features a throw-down design for ease of deployment, high audio bandwidth and very low latency.

·Eclipse-HX Matrices — High performance matrix system frames offer up to 64 nodes of connectivity via E-Fib, fiber interface card. The matrices can intelligently trunk by means of 4-wire, E1, T1, MADI and Ethernet/ IP with low latency over LAN and WAN networks.

