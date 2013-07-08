Digital Rapids to Showcase Innovative Live and On-Demand Media Transformation and Workflow Solutions at SMPTE13 Australia

Sydney, Australia:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- will be showcasing the company’s newest offerings with two partners at the SMPTE13 Conference and Exhibition, July 23-26 in Sydney, Australia.

In the Digistor (www.digistor.com.au/smpte13) stand # G30, Digital Rapids representatives will be conducting live presentations of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated, high-volume media file processing software powered by the Kayak workflow platform. At the Gencom Technology (www.gencom.com) stand # H09, Digital Rapids staff will be showcasing the new StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated encoder for live and linear multiscreen and broadcast applications.

"We’re pleased to be working with our valued partners to showcase our solutions at SMPTE13 in Australia, giving visitors the opportunity to experience first-hand how we can help them maximize the value of their content by bringing it to wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably," said Neville Paterson, Sales Manager, Asia Pacific at Digital Rapids.

The enterprise-class Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 automated media processing software goes far beyond transcoding, seamlessly blending media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Powered by the groundbreaking Kayak workflow platform, Transcode Manager 2.0 combines powerful management tools, superior quality and exceptional flexibility with adaptive, automated decision-making; exceptionally rich metadata support; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; dynamic deployment; fast, easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

Simplifying the convergence of core television and multi-platform streaming operations, the new StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated broadcast/multiscreen live encoder combines the proven multi-format flexibility and output quality of the award-winning StreamZ Live family with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television deployments. Reducing operational complexity and costs, the StreamZ Live 8000EX features simultaneous encoding for broadcast television (H.264 or MPEG-2) and adaptive bit rate streaming for delivery to platforms including mobile phones, tablets, desktop computers, ‘smart TVs’, over-the-top (OTT) services and more.

For more information about Digital Rapids, please visit www.digitalrapids.com.

About Digital Rapids Corporation -- Digital Rapids provides market-leading content transformation and workflow solutions that empower the world’s leading media organizations to reach wider audiences more efficiently, more effectively and more profitably. Recipients of more than two dozen prestigious awards for company and product excellence, Digital Rapids combines innovative technology with proven expertise and visionary insight to help our customers expand their audiences, increase their revenues, and reduce their costs. Digital Rapids Corporation (www.digitalrapids.com) is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Australia and Argentina.