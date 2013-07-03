Blackmagic Design Announces Support for Avid Media Composer 7

Blackmagic Design today announced that DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity desktop video products will support the release of Avid® Media Composer® 7.

Avid Media Composer 7 features accelerated and simplified file based workflows including new background processing and automation tools which enable editors to ingest 2K and 4K media and deliver content directly to HD without needing to transcode and resize.

With the enhanced high resolution workflows, Media Composer 7 will work seamlessly with a range of Blackmagic Design products, including DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity for capture and playback in the highest quality compressed and uncompressed formats. The rack mount UltraStudio 4K and the DeckLink 4K Extreme PCIe card will provide customers the flexibility to work with virtually any media format in Media Composer 7 depending on their workflow needs.

DeckLink, UltraStudio and Intensity include the world’s highest performance capture and playback cards for Mac, Windows and Linux. Including both PCIe and Thunderbolt based technology, these products come in both internal and external models and are used by professionals globally in every aspect of film and video production.

“It’s exciting to see how quickly Ultra HD and 4K content is growing, and with the integration of Blackmagic Design desktop video products with Media Composer 7, it will open up opportunities for our customers to work with the highest quality compressed and uncompressed formats, and speed up these high resolution workflows to deliver even more amazing quality content,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design.