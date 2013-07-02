Solid State Logic Appoints Jay Easley as Vice President of Live Consoles

Industry Veteran Will Lead the Company’s Expedition into the Live Market in North and South America

OXFORD, UK – SSL Inc., the U.S. operation of Solid State Logic, is pleased to announce that Jay Easley has been appointed Vice President of Live Consoles in the Americas. Previously with Midas and Klark Teknik (MKT), Easley has had a successful sales and marketing career in the live sound market, with many years experience in global audio console launches, acquiring new business and increasing market share. In this new role, Easley brings his vast understanding of the live market to promote SSL’s recently introduced ‘Live’ console, which brings the industry standard, sonic legacy of the SSL brand to the stage.

Working closely with the team in the Americas, Easley’s initial goal is to build industry awareness of the SSL Live Console. He will also work closely with Jason Kelly, SSL’s newly appointed Live Product Manager, to define future product enhancements tailored to the needs of specific clients. Using his extensive knowledge of the performance market through years of successful console placements, Easley will help dealers and mix engineers understand the many benefits of this innovative, advanced technology live sound console.

“Jay’s extraordinary stature in the live sound industry brings a high level of credibility for SSL as we enter this exciting market segment,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “His surgical focus and successful experience in live sound applications makes him the ideal choice to lead the charge for the Live Console in North and South America. We believe the addition of Jay on the SSL team will herald in a new era of technology leadership for the live sound market.”

Most recently, Easley served as Associate Vice President of MKT’s North American operations. In this position, he developed and executed sales and marketing strategies, new product introductions, and delivered presentations, seminars and training classes to clients and partners.

“I am truly honored to work for SSL, a company that I consider to have an unparalleled reputation for excellence and reliability,” says Easley. “I am excited to lead the Live Console business in the Americas. We have the opportunity to show customers SSL’s advanced console technology that exceeds industry expectations for what is now available for live sound. This is SSL and we expect the Live Console will have the same leadership impact on the live sound industry as it has enjoyed with the music, broadcast, post and film markets for decades.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.