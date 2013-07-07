Get to Know the Creative Cloud with Moviola

The creation of the Creative Cloud has set the Adobe suite apart from others, get to know it with a free webinar from Moviola.

Adobe has designed a new cutting edge creative suite, which they are calling the Creative Cloud. If you’ve gotten to know any of Adobe’s previous Creative Suite products, this webinar will be for you. Airing on July 9th at 11:30 AM PST, viewers will be walked through the new interface and features available in the Creative Cloud. After a general walk-through of the suite in its entirety, the webinar will delve into new features and tools available in the venerable video applications Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Presenter With over fifteen years in the film and television industry, Clint Milby's early work experience includes companies such as Warner Bros. Television and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

During the span of his career, Milby has published an assortment of screenplays and produced a small library of award winning short form narratives and documentaries.

