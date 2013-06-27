SONY Cyber-shot DSC-RX1R and DSC-RX100M2 digital cameras announced, now available for pre-order at top photo, video and electronics retailer Adorama

The Sony DSC-RX1R is a full frame, 24 megapixel resolution camera, and the new DSC-RX100M ll is the professional’s compact camera, able to capture intricate detail in low-light conditions.



New York, NY – June 27, 2013 – Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers, is one of the first to make available for pre-order the newest Cyber-shot cameras from Sony, the full-frame RX1R and the pocket pro RX100 ll.



Sony’s Cyber-shot DSC-RX1R digital still camera is an impressive compact camera. With 24.3 megapixels and 14-bit RAW output, photographers will get ultimate resolution in a 35mm full frame format. Sony has removed the optical low-pass filter from the design, allowing for even greater clarity than was achieved from its predecessor, the RX1; the “R” appended to the new model’s number actually stands for “resolution.”



The RX1R has a BIONZ© image processor that allows for up to five frame-per-second continuous shooting, and has an ISO range of 100 – 25,600, allowing the photographer to get high image quality in nearly any lighting situation. In fact, the camera captures six images in a fraction of a second, and, combining data from all six, creates a single image with a reduction in noise equivalent to two additional steps of ISO sensitivity. This results in incredible low-light capability without using a flash.



The RX1R features a Carl Zeiss® Sonnar T* lens. This fixed, f/2.0 lens is the perfect complement to the RX1R; the high-performance lens will realize consistently superior image quality combined with the camera’s full frame sensor and sophisticated balance of excellent resolving power, gradation and low noise. The lens also offers macro capability, which works in unison with the dedicated macro ring on the RX1R. The camera offers three dedicated rings, one each for macro, aperture and focus.



Full high definition movie recording is better with the RX1R’s bright Zeiss Sonnar T* lens and 35mm full frame features. Movies can be recorded in 1080p, at 60i or 60p or at the cinematic-look 24p. Full-time continuous auto-focus captures even fast-moving subjects, and manual exposure control and creative effect settings allow for even more movie-magic options.



From its intuitively-placed dials and additional customizable buttons to its manual focus assist and peaking functions, and even support of Sony’s proprietary Triluminos Color technology, the DSC-RX1R will make photographers see compact cameras in a whole new way.



The big news about the new Sony Cyber-shot DSC- RX100M2 is its low-light sensitivity. Sony’s new compact has the world’s first one-inch CMOS sensor featuring Exmor R® image sensor technology; this is the same adaptive noise reduction technology from Sony’s flagship SLT-A99V camera. With this back-illuminated, advanced technology, the sensor doubles light sensitivity and combines with Sony’s Column A/D Conversion to reduce noise by half. This means that even when using the camera’s higher ISO settings – and its range is ISO 160-12,800 – photographers will see significantly reduced noise in their images.



Another significant feature of the Sony RX100 ll is that connectivity with smartphones for One-touch sharing/One-touch remote has now been simplified. In addition to offering Wi-Fi support for connecting to smartphones, Sony’s RX100 ll is the first Sony digital camera to support near field communication (NFC) – technology that facilitates wireless touch communications when transferring images to Android phones and tablets. Users only need touch devices to connect; there is no complex set-up required. When using Smart Remote Control, users can simply touch devices to establish a connection between the DSC-RX100MR and their smartphone or tablet.



These features are enhanced by the camera’s wide open f/1.8, 3.6x optical zoom Carl Zeiss® Vario-Sonnar T* lens. Along with high-speed, ultra-sensitive auto focusing, users will be rewarded with sharp subjects, softly unfocused backgrounds and beautiful bokeh. The multi-layered T* coating on the lens also dramatically reduces ghosting and flares caused by reflecting light in the lens.



The f/1.8 Zeiss® lens also features a unique control ring. Working in conjunction with a displayed user interface, the control ring can be assigned to adjust various features from zooming and aperture to creative functions and more. It turns smoothly and quietly, so there’s no noise to interfere with shooting movies, and includes a new step-zoom function that allows for instant selection of commonly used focal lengths.



Full high definition movies can be filmed in 60p, standard 60i or 24p with outstanding picture quality thanks to the AVCHD codec. The MP4 codec offers smaller files for faster upload to the web. Users can expand their movie and photo making options by attaching any accessories to the RX100 ll’s Multi-Interface Shoe, including an electronic viewfinder, stereo microphone, the new VFA-49R1 49mm filter adaptor, AG-R1 attachment grip, and the new HVL-F43M flash unit.



The new Sony HVL-F43M flash unit delivers flexible lighting control, beginning with a unique Quick Shift Bounce feature, which allows the flash to pivot 90 degrees left and right, so that users can maintain the same angle and distribution of light regardless of the camera’s orientation. In fact, all of the flash features are focused on providing photographers greater control: it can tilt down eight degrees or back 150 degrees, providing a wide range of lighting options; the flash head can be rotated while maintaining the set bounce angle; and the unit has a built-in bounce sheet that can be used even when shooting in a vertical position without changing the angle of reflected light. The Sony HVL-F43M offers high power illumination – its guide number is 43, noted in its name – has a longer effective range of more than 30 feet, auto white balance, and even a pulsing modeling light to allow photographers to determine where shadows will fall before beginning their shoot.



A notable feature of the flash unit is its wireless capability. Wireless ratio control allows users to control up to three groups of flashes as well as specify the luminosity ratio for each group without using additional special equipment or spending time and energy on calculating and testing exposure settings.



