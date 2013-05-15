Memphis Zoo Uses Digigram's PYKO to Simplify and Manage Networked Playout of Music Across Events and Exhibits

GRENOBLE, France -- May 15, 2013 -- Digigram today announced that the Memphis Zoo in Memphis, Tenn., is using PYKO-in and PYKO-out IP audio terminals to create a special ambiance surrounding events and exhibits located across the 70-acre park. Supplied and supported by Digigram's U.S. distributor, Point Source Audio, the PYKO-in and PYKO-out products are enabling simple, seamless streaming of background music to multiple sites within the zoo.

"We needed a straightforward way to play the same music at various locations throughout the zoo," said Terry Buckler, network administrator at the Memphis Zoological Society. "Knowing the locations already equipped with amps and speakers for local use, I saw that the network was the only logical solution for bringing audio to each area. In my research, I found several devices that would stream audio across the network -- but only one, the PYKO from Digigram, had priority levels. This feature made the PYKO the obvious choice."

Enabling distribution of digital audio over a shared IP network, Digigram's PYKO-in and PYKO-out IP audio devices offer professional solutions for a wide range of audio applications including paging, public information systems, commercial background music, broadcasting, and webcasting. PYKO IP-based network audio terminals enable the cost-effective design of fully managed audio distribution solutions, and these compact, highly robust modules can be gathered and arranged in various combinations. In addition to a rich array of audio streaming options, the PYKO units provide a three-stream priority structure that not only ensures automated fail-over in the event of problems, but also allows a higher-priority source, such as an emergency message, to cut in if necessary.

A single PYKO-in system has been installed at the Memphis Zoo along with PKYO-out units at the front gate, the Expo building (home to the petting farm), the grizzly bear exhibit, the underwater sea lion exhibit, and the "Zoo Lights" (Christmas) and "Zoo Boo" (Halloween) displays on the walking path near the zoo store. The PYKO systems provide themed music that enhances patrons' experience at each of the zoo's many seasonal events and even provides an inviting audio preview for visitors approaching the front gate. PYKO systems can be added to the existing network with ease, giving the zoo a highly effective tool for building anticipation and offering a positive experience from the minute guests step toward the park.

The Digigram PYKO systems replaced a cumbersome and time-consuming music-playout model that relied on playlists on locally installed iPods(R). Park personnel no longer need to perform manual checks of each iPod throughout the day and evening. Using a central control and configuration interface for the zoo's PYKO systems, staff can now monitor and manage their background music so that it is seamless from one area of the event to the next. The Memphis Zoo is also testing Point Source Audio's exclusive Playtime(TM) cloud-based scheduling tool that allows users to set up playlists either for single or multiple PYKO units, complete with start and end times so that staff can rest assured the music starts and stops at the appropriate times.

