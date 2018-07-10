The Switch Supports Nintendo's E3 Productions

LOS ANGELES - July 10, 2018 - At last month's 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, commonly referred to as "E3," Nintendo, one of the world's largest gaming companies, relied on The Switch for exclusive distribution of Nintendo's linear feed and streaming feeds across multiple, worldwide over-the-top platforms.

Utilizing The Switch Access(tm) between outside venues and Nintendo's Treehouse Live booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center, The Switch enabled Nintendo to produce and deliver the live content throughout the E3 event and beyond. The Switch also delivered the production to its Los Angeles NOC pool ports, where IGN, GameSpot and others were able to pull the content for additional onward distribution.

To ensure the events were accessible for any streaming and OTT applications, The Switch provided transcoding and delivery using The Switch OTT(tm) through its new Los Angeles 1080p60 Master Control Room (MCR).

According to Eric Salsman, VP of OTT and engineering at The Switch, "From the MCR, the feed was contributed via our AWS Direct Connect into AWS Media Live, bypassing the internet. Media Live allowed us to contribute to near limitless syndication partners at 1080p60." This allowed cloud syndication of multiple feeds to YouTube, Twitch, Periscope, Facebook, NicoNico, G&L and others, another of The Switch's value-add components embedded into The Switch OTT.

"This was a complex event utilizing multiple service offerings and teams at The Switch," said Keith Buckley, President and CEO at The Switch. "We are thrilled with the success of the event and believe it is a perfect testament to the capabilities of The Switch as a full-service supplier."

E3 typically draws around 68,000 attendees, with tens of millions more streaming the event. Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" reveal, which was held on June 12 at the Belasco Theater, was said to be one of the highlights of this year's show. "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" is slated for release in December of this year.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, at-home remote production facilities, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.

# # #

For More Information Contact:

The Switch D.

Jessica Mintz

310-339-4017

jessica.mintz@theswitch.tv

D.Pagan Communications

Alessandra Napoli

631-659-2309

alessandran@dpagan.com