The Switch and Eutelsat Partner to Deliver Global Satellite and Fiber Occasional Use Network

PARIS—December 12, 2018—The Switch® and Eutelsat (Euronext Paris: ETL) are joining forces to provide a new, independent offering delivering an unparalleled satellite and fiber video contribution network. The partnership will provide The Switch’s user community of over 800 of the world’s leading content producers and distributors the ability to transmit feeds on a minute-by-minute basis to and from large parts of the globe. Simultaneously, broadcasters and content producers within Eutelsat’s satellite footprint will now gain access to The Switch’s extensive global fiber network, including 53 physical points-of-presence, as well as connections to U.S. tech leaders, major global broadcasters and more than 180 sports organizations, venues and rights holders.

This partnership leverages the resources of three Eutelsat satellites[1] covering Europe, Africa and the Americas, and satellites to be added in the future to extend the reach of the solution, with The Switch’s global video transport network. Transport to and from each region can be scheduled by customers via SwitchIT™, The Switch’s patented award-winning customer-control software platform. As a result of integrating The Switch and Eutelsat systems, customers can deliver their content faster, more smoothly and to more regions around the globe.

“We have seen a huge increase in demand for worldwide uplinking from our connected customers and venues,” said Keith Buckley, President and CEO at The Switch. “Partnering with Eutelsat allows us to combine our shared resources to bring a seamless, flexible offering to market.”

“We are delighted to partner with The Switch to offer customers for connectivity a more efficient and cost-effective way to move content,” said Michael Antonovich, CEO of Eutelsat Americas. “Having greater first-mile access to literally hundreds of additional broadcasters, venues and content producers in the U.S. and beyond greatly strengthens our position in the media landscape.”

Over the past year, The Switch has invested heavily in expanding its network, products, and services internationally. This includes the launch of The Switch Access™, a broadband IP connection enabling low-cost connectivity from anywhere in the world, the addition of strategic partnerships on several continents, and increasing its team to include dedicated personnel in key international locations.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, at-home remote production facilities, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.