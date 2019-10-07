Telestream Showcases Latest Lineup of Products and Services from Ingest to Quality-ensured Delivery at NAB NY

Nevada City, California, October7, 2019 – At NAB Show NY (Booth N337), Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will showcase its latest range of products and services touching all aspects of the digital media lifecycle from camera lens to viewer screens.

New generation media companies like Netflix, Google and Amazon are driving rapid adoption of 4K/UHD technology as a way for content creators to differentiate themselves by providing a superior viewing experience. Delivering content in 4K/UHD with HDR is one of the largest changes to the video viewing experience in over a decade—and this change necessitates new tools and techniques. The transition to 4K affects all points along the video workflow, and engineers, operators, editors and colorists alike must adapt to new and evolving standards that will dictate how content is created and delivered.

Production:

To ensure pristine quality from the beginning of a live production, during editing, through confidence monitoring during broadcast, the PRISM monitoring and analysis platform is engineered for IP, SDI and hybrid workflows involving HD, 4K, HDR and WCG (wide color gamut). PRISM was designed to simplify communication between IT and Engineering with familiar and easy to understand graphs. Equipped with new features such as false color, HDR measurement tools, and support for 25G networks, PRISM is a uniquely versatile and future-proofed measurement platform designed for studios, outside broadcast trucks, edit rooms and more.

Postproduction

As captured media makes its way to postproduction, Telestream’s Vantage Media Processing Platform features automated ingest, media processing and comprehensive postproduction workflow automation. Vantage helps today’s leading media and entertainment companies streamline content preparation in any format. For post workflows, the Vantage Media Manager provides an easy UI for Mac and Windows-based creative editorial to browse, preview, tag and submit jobs for processing. Vantage provides GPU-accelerated multiscreen transcoding and automated content assembly, all while handling the latest 4K+, HDR and Dolby Vision formats. Delivering final masters in IMF as well as all source variants required for VOD and multi-platform delivery makes Vantage an indispensable tool for content creators and owners. Depending on where the media resides, Vantage can automatically process in the cloud via Vantage Cloud Port or on premises, all based on client business rules designed to follow the most cost-effective workflow per job.

Video Quality Assurance:

Automated workflow also extends to quality control with Vidchecker and Aurora providing file-based QC and Correction saving any potential costs associated with rejection and rework. As signals head for OTT, Multiscreen, or traditional linear TV, Telestream iQ and Sentry solutions ensure the best possible video experience with hardware or virtualized probes providing comprehensive feedback on quality and availability at every point in the delivery chain.

“Quality has always been central to everything we do at Telestream,” says Scott Puopolo, CEO at Telestream. “Every investment we have made has been to ensure that our customers have the highest quality output at every stage of the media lifecycle. This is one of the main reasons organizations build their production pipelines with Telestream products at the core.

Live Event Streaming and Sports:

As business models evolve, one of the biggest challenges for media organizations today is to deliver high-quality, uninterrupted live events to viewers OTT and on the platform of their choice. Telestream is leading the way in live streaming with OptiQ Monitor, a cloud-native (and specifically cloud platform agnostic) system which offers unprecedented real-time deployment of live ABR monitoring at scale across 282 public cloud availability zones in over 100 geographic regions. Using this set of cloud services, users can dynamically spin up monitoring projects with real-time video QoE analysis and a comprehensive view of CDN delivery network QoS performance. A pay-as-you-go pricing model means that customers can scale their monitoring environment on demand, and even “swarm” a particular problem stream or availability zone with monitoring points to quickly pinpoint the source of the problem, then take the swarm down when the task is complete—all while only paying for the system for the time it’s active. OptiQ Channel enables organizations to create new OTT channels instantly. OptiQ Channel features live programming origination from cloud-deployed infrastructure and includes robust, integrated video monitoring and content-aware processing that leads to next generation "self-healing" channels.

Live Streaming Production:

The next generation of Wirecast Gear, Telestream’s award-winning live video streaming production system will be showcased at the Broadfield booth (N121). Wirecast Gear’s new hardware represents a significant performance increase compared to previous generation hardware. With more CPU cores, higher clock speeds, faster RAM, and the latest NVMe storage, Wirecast Gear is the highest performing turnkey system offered in its price range.