Telestream Offers Media Processing in Microsoft Azure

Nevada City, California, April 2, 2019 – Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, processing and quality monitoring and management solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced that Vantage Cloud Port media processing services have been developed and qualified to run on Microsoft Azure.

Vantage Cloud Port allows seamless Cloud execution of Vantage processing actions using containerized micro-services with engines identical to on-prem services. These modular, orchestrated building blocks can optimize both brownfield and greenfield deployments. Any existing or new Vantage installation can seamlessly extend workflows and specific actions to/from the Azure platform.

“When utilizing the cloud, organizations want easily understood usage-based pricing that is predictable and competitive,” says Anna Greco, President Media Workflow and Production at Telestream. “With Vantage Cloud Port and Telestream Cloud services running in Azure, customers have a simple, deterministic approach for billing based on output content minute.”

Realizing that not every workflow with large, high-resolution media files will be cost-effective in the cloud, Vantage logic can be configured to automatically and intelligently decide if processing is to be done on-prem or in the cloud based on media location and/or domain utilization. The business logic to ‘follow the media’ is an inherent part of the Vantage platform which works in concert with an organization’s business rules. As media companies continue to extend and move processes and media workflows to the cloud, Vantage Cloud Port allows customers to modify workflows at any time, without having to learn anything new. Any existing user of Vantage can easily utilize Vantage Cloud Port to augment on-prem processing.

“We are excited to see Telestream bring Vantage media processing workflows to Azure. This will provide our mutual customers with an industry leading solution, hyper-cloud scale and increased choice from Microsoft’s product partner ecosystem.” said Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager, Azure Media at Microsoft Corp. “Working together we can can help modernize media and entertainment workflows and transform the industry.”

NAB attendees can see the latest version of Vantage and the new Vantage Cloud Port solution at on NAB booth SL3308.

For more information on Vantage Cloud Port visit: https://www.telestream.net/vantage/vantage-cloud-port.htm