Telestream Demonstrates Intelligent Media Processing, Secure Delivery & Intuitive Video Analytics at IBC 2019

Nevada City, California, June 27, 2019 – At IBC 2019, Telestream (Booth 7.C16 & 7.C14), a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will showcase end-to-end live streaming solutions, strategic advances in video encoding and transcoding systems, and the latest developments in video monitoring and analytics, both on premise and in virtualized environments. It will provide the first showcase of the new extended company since Tektronix’s video test, monitoring and quality assurance solutions for the broadcast and digital media markets were integrated into Telestream.

The company’s CEO, Scott Puopolo, believes that IBC 2019 comes at a strategic watershed in the broadcast industry’s evolution away from linear broadcasts and towards OTT distribution. With industry analysts predicting organic growth in the OTT monitoring and compliance market of 15.8 per cent each year up to $149.7 million by 2024 (source Frost & Sullivan), Telestream is focussed on this key growth sector.

“We believe that the combination of file-based media processing and workflow orchestration along with live video streaming for both production and distribution applications, all supported with advanced video monitoring and analytics is a highly valuable combination: this is our strategy and it is what visitors will see on our booth at IBC,” states Scott Puopolo. “At IBC, you will see Telestream continue to bolster its position in the core markets where we operate today. We are focused on being the de facto standard in the areas that we currently compete and all the work that we do both in terms of innovation and acquisition is driven by that.”

With both live and file-based applications in mind, a key focus for Telestream in 2019 and beyond is cloud transformation and virtualization. Vantage Cloud Port, which leverages Telestream Cloud services, allows seamless cloud execution of Vantage processing actions in combination with on-prem deployments making for an easy transition to the cloud. Another Telestream cloud-based innovation sees the first showcase of comprehensive, integrated video monitoring for distribution applications implemented on a consumption-based business model.



For media processing and workflow orchestration, Telestream will exhibit the latest advances in centralized, automated workflows with the Vantage Media Processing Platform whereby editors spend more time on creative work and managers have more predictable schedules, storage savings and network traffic reductions. New this year will be innovations in IMF workflows, file management for Vantage, UHD and HDR and live edit capability for resource-efficient remote production.

In its first European outing since its commercial introduction at NAB 2019, Telestream’s OptiQ demonstrates how users can monetize short term opportunities in the live sports and events market. OptiQ transforms the new channel creation task from a process that took weeks or even months to one that takes just minutes to complete. Once created, these new video channels exhibit considerable sophistication: as standard, they feature integrated monitoring throughout and the ability to switch between multiple sources (live or file-based). A ‘pay as you go’ business model offers the flexibility to accommodate unforeseen fluctuations in demand while aligning such costs to revenues. As a result, users do not need to pre-spend to ensure they meet such demand.

A central part of Telestream’s showcase for distribution applications highlights the strategic role that Telestream iQ’s video quality assurance solution plays in ensuring a high quality of viewing experience. Key QoE and QoS enhancements will be demonstrated at IBC for the company’s ABR solution, and a key addition to the iQ linear monitoring product portfolio is support for Remote PHY networks.

For more information on Telestream’s IBC exhibit, and to schedule a meeting at the event, please visit https://www.telestream.net/company/events/ibc/IBC-2019.htm