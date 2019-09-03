Tedial Launches SMARTLIVE MULTI SPORT Configurations at IBC 2019

Tedial continues to add sophisticated functionality to its award-winning sports and live event solution

Malaga, Spain – 3 September 2019 – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, is launching SMARTLIVE MULTI SPORT configurations at IBC 2019 on stand 8.B44. This sophisticated addition to Tedial’s cutting-edge, award-winning sports and live events solution allows users to generate automatic highlights or auto-clipping for ANY SPORT quickly and easily.

At IBC, visitors will see a dramatic increase in the number of highlights that can be produced in a multi-sports environment with SMARTLIVE. This is a key addition to the list of the solution’s fast-growing capabilities. Totally agnostic to all data feeds, Tedial’s metadata engine makes it simple to add new SPORT configurations to the system as and when required.

In addition, SMARTLIVE and Tedial’s Evolution MAM now includes a new module that allows all types of content to be published to any social network in just one click. Enabled by the system’s capability to create social media campaigns directly inside the MAM, publishing to social platforms has become really easy, quick and efficient. This will be demonstrated on the stand throughout the show.

Tedial will also demonstrate its technology partnership with Speechmatics. By integrating Speechmatics’ industry-leading Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) technology with SMARTLIVE, operators can seamlessly search for comments made by the commentators during a sporting match or live event.

Providing operators with faster access to content, Tedial is showcasing its new SMARTLIVE bundled solution that can easily be deployed on top of the customer’s existing production environment. This is key as it provides sports broadcasters with a highly efficient solution that can be up and running very quickly. As well as these new features, Tedial will highlight the financial and operational benefits of operating SMARTLIVE both on premises and in the cloud.

Esther Mesas, CSO/CMO, Tedial says, “We are delighted to announce the new SMARTLIVE MULTI SPORT feature that will continue to assist media companies with further enhancing their story-telling capabilities. As sports rights become ever more expensive and fans expect more insight and more analysis, SMARTLIVE is the most comprehensive, most productive way to create additional content to satisfy consumers and increase revenue opportunities.”

Built on open standards, SMARTLIVE is agnostic to the equipment around it. It can be added to any production infrastructure. Its virtualized software architecture can be implemented on premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid. As well as generating its own metadata it connects to existing archive asset management systems, using examples from the past as a way to illustrate today’s news.

About Tedial

18 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.



Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations include SMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solution that supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services. This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedial is global company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.



For more information: www.tedial.com

