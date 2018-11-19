SuiteLife Systems Expands Broadcast Monitoring Product Line, Announces Partnership With Signal Sensor Manufacturer DAC System of Switzerland

LOS ANGELES — Nov. 19, 2018 — Broadcast's advanced monitoring and control solutions provider, SuiteLife Systems of California, has announced a partnership with DAC System SA, the Switzerland-based manufacturer and worldwide distributor of high-quality RF signal monitoring sensors and related technologies. DAC System builds an end-to-end monitoring system with which television and radio broadcasters measure RF power and signal quality in the channel combiners in transmitter rooms and in the antenna systems installed at the towers.

"At SuiteLife Systems we continually seek to seamlessly expand the features and functionality of our 'Manage, Monitor, and Control' automation solutions, so we are pleased to combine efforts with DAC System, the broadcast industry leader in RF signal monitoring with outdoor sensors and related technologies. Our broadcast partners and clients always respond enthusiastically when we further expand our end-to-end capabilities with new monitoring technologies that dramatically work," said Nigel Brownett, president of SuiteLife Systems. "DAC System has already clearly established a stellar reputation with leading international broadcast and network operators since the company's launch in 2013, indicating that DAC System products are engineered at the highest levels in the industry."

"We are excited about the opportunity to expand into the U.S. market, especially given SuiteLife Systems' considerable installation base with major U.S. broadcasters," said Pietro Casati, CEO of DAC System. "This partnership represents yet another step in seamlessly integrating outdoor and indoor RF-system monitoring into the operation chain of broadcasters, which increases safety, allows early detection of system degradation, and dramatically lowers maintenance costs."

# # #

About DAC System

Manno Switzerland based DAC System was founded 2013 and is a high-quality supplier of Monitoring and Control solutions for RF-systems. DAC System products are based on patented system design and included advanced sensor design, electronic and SW products.

DAC System continuously improves and enhances functions and features of the products. The products and total system solutions are sold worldwide to broadcast and network operators. The self-developed products are manufactured in Switzerland and the USA, to the highest quality standards. DAC System development engineers can customize products and solutions for customers in a very short time.

About SuiteLife Systems

SuiteLife Systems (SLS) is a division of California-based NFB Consulting LLC, providing streamlined advanced automation system solutions across the broadcast industry. The SLS integrated software approach focuses upon scalability, flexibility, usability, and maintainability and offers broadcasters a variety of monitoring and control solutions, unmatched in adaptability and housed within the smallest footprints in the industry. From the simple monitoring of a single remote site all the way to a NOC solution controlling hundreds of sites monitoring thousands of disparate data points, SLS supplies proven solutions that will "Manage, Monitor, and Control" a broadcaster's needs for decades, not months.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SuiteLife/181119SuiteLife.docx

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@SuiteLifeSG%20%20expands%20broadcast%20monitoring%20product%20line,%20announces%20partnership%20with%20DAC%20System%20of%20Switzerland.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DlGCcd

Follow SuiteLife:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuiteLifeSG