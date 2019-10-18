Steve Wozniak to Present Newly Elevated SMPTE Fellows During the SMPTE Awards Gala

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Oct. 18, 2019 —SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, today announced that Silicon Valley icon and renowned philanthropist Steve Wozniak will help to honor the motion-imaging industry leaders being elevated to SMPTE Fellow status at the SMPTE 2019 annual technical conference (SMPTE 2019), which runs from Oct. 21-24 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles. During the SMPTE Awards Gala on Thursday, Oct. 24, Wozniak will introduce new SMPTE Fellows and present them with plaques recognizing their achievements.

Fifteen new SMPTE Fellows will be elevated during the SMPTE Fellows Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 21, and then recognized once again during the Awards Gala. The honor of SMPTE Fellow is conferred on individuals who have, through their proficiency and contributions to the motion-picture, television, or related industries, attained an outstanding rank among engineers or executives in media and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join us to honor the newest class of SMPTE Fellows," said Pat Griffis, SMPTE President and Vice President of Technology, Office of the CTO at Dolby Laboratories. "As one of the world's best-known innovators in the realm of engineering, he is a wonderful fit for this celebration. I know that his participation will help make this year's SMPTE Awards Gala a memorable event for everyone involved."

Wozniak helped shape the personal computing industry with his design of Apple's first line of products, the Apple I and II. Along with Steve Jobs, he co-founded Apple Computer Inc. in 1976. Since then, he has been awarded the National Medal of Technology by the President of the United States, the highest honor bestowed on America's leading innovators; the prestigious Heinz Award in the Technology, Economy, and Employment category; and the Hoover Medal, a prestigious honor given for outstanding extra-career services by engineers to humanity. Wozniak has been inducted into the IndustryWeek Manufacturing Hall of Fame and the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Through the years, Wozniak has been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures, focusing primarily on computer capabilities in schools and stressing hands-on learning and encouraging creativity for students. He founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation and was the founding sponsor of the Tech Museum (now The Tech Interactive), Silicon Valley Ballet, Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, and Silicon Valley Comic Con. Wozniak's New York Times best-selling autobiography is titled "iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon."

SMPTE's annual conference is the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. In addition to the Fellows Luncheon and Awards Gala, SMPTE 2019 will offer a wealth of technical sessions and exhibitions of advanced technologies, as well as special events that provide numerous opportunities for face-to-face interaction between attendees, exhibitors, and speakers.

Complete information about SMPTE 2019, including a detailed schedule and registration, is available at 2019.smpte.org. More information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

