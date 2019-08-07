Stage Tec Welcomes Sales Partnership in China

Stage Tec sales partnership in China, from left to right: Zhang Zhao, Alexander Nemes, Zeng Dong, and Roger Hayler

Beijing, China, August 2019… Stage Tec, the Berlin-based manufacturer of professional audio technology, has been working very successfully with its Chinese sales partner Stagetec Media Technology for many years. Since there is a growing market for Stage Tec products in China, the sales team has decided to enter into a partnership. "With ACE, we have found a strong partner who is well networked throughout China. ACE has a lot of experience, has implemented countless projects and represents well-known international manufacturers on the Chinese market," explains Zeng Dong, Managing Director of Stagetec Media Technology. "In addition, ACE's activities in the broadcasting sector complement our activities in the theatre sector very well. Stage Tec will benefit from this partnership".

ACE (Advanced Communication Equipment (International) Company Ltd.) was founded in 1982 in Hong Kong as an engineering office and has been providing audio, video, and lighting services ever since. ACE's project portfolio includes broadcasters, broadcasters, theatres, live shows as well as sports stadiums, multifunctional centers, congress, and event halls. Another argument for the partnership was that ACE is not only present in all major cities in China, but that it also serves the Hong Kong and Macau markets in addition to the entire Chinese market.

About Stage Tec

Stage Tec Entwicklungsgesellschaft für professionelle Audiotechnik GmbH (Research and Development Company for professional audio technology), based in Berlin, Germany, specialises in the development and manufacture of innovative audio equipment. Stage Tec has an international reputation as one of the leading pioneers in the transition from analogue to digital audio technology. NEXUS® won the Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award in 2010 as “the finest, most versatile audio routing system available today”. Key products include the AURUS® direct access console (2002), the compact AURATUS® (2006) and CRESCENDO (2009) consoles for broadcast and theatre, and the ON AIR flex broadcast mixer (2014). The AVATUS IP-based console was launched in 2019 and picks up on the trend towards IP networking in the audio industry. www.stagetec.com

