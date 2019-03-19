SSIMWAVE Continues Sales Expansion to Meet Growing Customer Demand

Waterloo, ON, Canada, March 19, 2019 – SSIMWAVE®, an innovator in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, today announced that Jim Daves, an integral contributor to the adoption of new technologies throughout his cable career, has joined the company as Director of Sales.

Daves, who most recently had been senior director of sales, strategic accounts for Verizon Media’s Volicon arm, will be responsible for meeting expanded customer interest in SSIMWAVE solutions within the content, service provider and advertising sectors. Earlier this year, SSIMWAVE announced the hiring of Carlos Hernandez as vice president of sales, international and Brent Ross as director of sales to drive global growth.

“As consumers’ choices for video continue to grow, the overarching importance of quality has fueled customer interest in our solutions,” said Dianne Mercer, vice president, sales for SSIMWAVE. “Jim Daves’ skill in communicating the value of new technologies significantly increases our ability to collaboratively work with customers on solutions that virtualize how humans perceive video and apply quality metrics to enterprise environments.”

With Volicon, Daves worked closely to drive deployment of video monitoring and logging solutions with North American Tier 1 and Tier 2 pay-TV providers. Previously he successfully helped the industry maximize the value of emerging technologies as senior director, sales with Ericsson, Triveni Digital and Scientific Atlanta’s Power TV arm and as senior account executive with Technicolor. Earlier in his career, he was a regional sales manager with General Instrument Corporation and later with Hybrid Networks, for which he helped to pioneer the growth of broadband services.