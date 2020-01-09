Speedcast and Blue Arcus to Power 4G LTE Infrastructure for Australia's Norfolk Island Telecom

SYDNEY — Jan. 8, 2020 — Speedcast, the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions (ASX: SDA), announced today that it has been awarded a U.S. $3 million project to modernize the network infrastructure of Norfolk Island Telecom in Australia. Speedcast has partnered with Blue Arcus Technologies, a leading supplier of turnkey network solutions, to provide Norfolk Island Telecom with a cutting-edge 4G LTE mobile network, associated support systems and PSTN soft-switch with fibre backhaul and multi-service access nodes. Using Speedcast's 4G LTE network infrastructure and satellite backhaul solutions, the operator is empowered to deliver faster broadband speeds and enhanced mobile services.

"Our customers' data requirements are growing significantly, and to ensure business continuity, it is critical that we deliver faster, reliable internet connections and advanced mobile services at a competitive price," said Alistair Innes-Walker, Manager Commercial Services at Norfolk Island Regional Council. "Speedcast and Blue Arcus Technologies were the Council's unanimous choice to provide us with an end-to-end turnkey, carrier-grade solution complying with all international standards. Leveraging this modernized infrastructure, the people who live on and travel to Norfolk Island can rest assured that they have access to a high-speed 4G LTE network."

As a provider of cloud-based 2G, 3G and 4G LTE mobile services and solutions, Speedcast plays a critical role in helping operators around the globe address the need for increased connectivity.

"Partnering with Speedcast, the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider, we're helping Norfolk Island Telecom deliver world-class internet connectivity and mobile service to the entire island, including remote and lowly populated areas," said Naren Yanamadala, President and CEO at Blue Arcus Technologies. "We're proud to offer a full turnkey solution, making the switch from 2G to 3G+4G LTE affordable and seamless for our customers."

Blue Arcus Technologies is a world leader in 4G LTE deployments and has developed an Evolved Packed Core (EPC) and IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), with services and features that are second to none globally.

"The number of global mobile devices is accelerating rapidly, and Norfolk Island Telecom is smart to stay ahead of this trend by offering leading-edge broadband and mobile services," said Erwan Emilian, EVP, Enterprise and Emerging Markets at Speedcast. "Thanks to the partnership between Blue Arcus Technologies and Speedcast, two companies with extensive 4G LTE network deployment experience, we are confident we will complete this project in record time and deliver an industry-leading service to Norfolk Island Telecom customers."

