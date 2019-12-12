Sonnet Announces Holiday 2019 Promotion; Let the Games Begin Bundle Includes Portable eGPU, $100 Steam Gift Card

What's New:

Sonnet Technologies today announced its Let the Games Begin promo bundle for the holiday 2019 season. For a limited time, customers in the U.S. and Canada who purchase Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway™ Puck Radeon® RX 560 portable external graphics processor (eGPU) for computers with Thunderbolt™ 3 ports may obtain by mail a $100 gift card to the Steam® online game store.

What It Does:

Sonnet's eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 is an extremely portable, high performance, all-in-one external GPU that accelerates popular graphics-intensive games up to 6x faster on 13-inch MacBook Air® and MacBook Pro®, 21.5-inch iMac®, and Mac mini® computers with Thunderbolt 3 ports. Connecting a Breakaway Puck 560 significantly boosts graphics performance, enabling users to enjoy many games otherwise unplayable on these systems.

Additional Promotion Details:

The consumer must purchase a new eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX 560 (part number GPU-RX560-TB3-S) between Dec. 5 and 31, 2019, through an authorized Sonnet reseller. Consumer must submit the original UPC label from the product package, along with printed copies of the claim form and printed original invoice. Gift cards are issued in U.S. dollars. Complete promotion details are available at sonnettech.com/holiday-promo-2019.

Where You Can Get It:

The eGFX Breakaway Puck Radeon RX560 (part number GPU-RX560-TB3-S) is available now at the suggested retail price of $399.99, and may be purchased at the Apple Store, the Apple Store online, Sonnet's online store, Amazon's Sonnet store, and select Sonnet resellers.

More Context: https://www.sonnettech.com/product/egfx-breakaway-puck.html | www.sonnettech.com.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt™ 3 to PCIe® card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For more than 30 years, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac®, Windows®, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/191204Sonnet.docx

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/Sonnet/Sonnet-egfx_breakaway_puck_radeon_rx_560.jpg

Image Caption: Sonnet eGFX Breakaway™ Puck Radeon® RX 560 Portable External Graphics Processor (eGPU) for Computers With Thunderbolt™ 3 Ports

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOZ_2BNTIgc

Video Caption: Game Up to 6x Faster — Sonnet eGFX Breakaway™ Puck Radeon® RX 560

Follow Sonnet Technologies:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SonnetTech

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SonnetTech/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sonnet-technologies/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SonnetTech/playlists