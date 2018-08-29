SMPTE Hollywood Section to Host Panel on Storage for 4K and Beyond at September Meeting

LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Section of SMPTE, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, will review emerging storage and workflow solutions for 4K postproduction at its monthly meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 19, in Hollywood.

Representatives from Walt Disney Studios, Mellanox Technologies, ATTO Technology, and ROUSH Media will address challenges postproduction operations face with the advent of data-intensive media formats such as 4K/8K, high-dynamic-range (HDR), high-frame-rate (HFR) and RAW. They will discuss whether facilities should invest in costly fiber channel infrastructures or move storage to an IP-based data center environment.

Panelists will explain the differences between various networking technologies including InfiniBand, gigabit Ethernet (GigE), fiber channel, and Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) and detail how each can be applied to high-performance storage topologies. They will review the evolution of GigE networks from 10GigE to 100GigE and describe strategies for transitioning from fiber channel to IP.

“Our panel will include vendors and users deeply knowledgeable about the bandwidth and storage issues related to high-resolution media,” said SMPTE Hollywood Section Chair Jim DeFilippis. “They will share their insights into the advantages and disadvantages of various technology solutions for different postproduction applications. Understanding the options is essential for everyone involved in managing pipelines now and in the future.”

Panelists

· Jonathan Lee, director of post production engineering, Walt Disney Studios

· Keith Roush C.S.I., colorist and founder of ROUSH Media, director of the International Colorist Academy

· Alex Slaten, account executive at ATTO Technology

· Michael Stys, channel manager, Southwest, at Mellanox Technologies

Jeff Stansfield, president of Advantage Video Systems, will moderate.

What: SMPTE Hollywood Section, September Meeting

Topic: Storage Connections and Pathways to Support 4K Production and Beyond

When: Wednesday, Sept. 19

6:30 p.m. — Reception

7:30 p.m. — Meeting

Where: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)

Linwood Dunn Theater

1313 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Free parking is available behind the building.

Price: Free

Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/storage-connections-and-pathways-to-4k-production-and-beyond-tickets-49315224163

About the SMPTE Hollywood Section

The Hollywood Section of SMPTE was originally organized as the West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE Region, it encompasses more than 1,200 SMPTE Members with a common interest in motion-imaging technology in the Greater Los Angeles area. The Hollywood Section offers free meetings monthly that are open to SMPTE Members and non-members alike. Information about meetings is posted on the Section website at www.smpte.org/hollywood.

About SMPTE

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced “simp-tee”), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of “talkies” and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE’s notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE’s standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.