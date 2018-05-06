SMPTE Hollywood Section and Steve Yedlin, ASC to Host Screening of ‘On Acquisition and Pipeline for High-Resolution Exhibition’

LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Section of SMPTE, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that Steve Yedlin, ASC will present his work on cinema image quality this month’s Section meeting, May 16 at the Linwood Dunn Theater. The two-part demonstration, titled “On Acquisition and Pipeline for High-Resolution Exhibition,” premiered at Camerimage in 2016 and now is widely available online. The SMPTE Hollywood Section event will give attendees the opportunity to view Yedlin’s demonstration in a high-quality theatrical exhibition venue.

“Steve’s demonstration has stirred excitement among imaging professionals for its no-nonsense, evidence-based approach to understanding resolution and the perception of image clarity,” said SMPTE Member Joachim Zell, vice president of technology at EFILM, who is producing the meeting. “It challenges some of our culturally conditioned dominant narratives about photographic integrity.”

The concepts underlying the demonstration are not camera-specific; the presentation will include footage acquired with Alexa 65, Alexa XT, Super 35mm film, Sony F55, IMAX 65mm 15-perf film, and Red Weapon cameras.

What: SMPTE Hollywood Section, May Meeting

Topic: “On Acquisition and Pipeline for High-Resolution Exhibition” with Steve Yedlin, ASC

When: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 — Reception at 6:30 p.m. and Meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), Linwood Dunn Theater, 1313 Vine St., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Free parking is available behind the building.

Price: Free for SMPTE members and nonmembers

About Steve Yedlin, ASC Director of Photography

Yedlin’s passions and curiosity focus on the art and science of motion imaging and photographic lighting. His obsession is not exclusionary; he examines the broadest emotional scope of visual storytelling and the narrowest mathematical granularity of image science.

The cinematographer is a longtime friend and collaborator of writer/director Rian Johnson. The two filmmakers’ work together began when both were teenagers making homemade short films with unlikely titles such as “Thesaurus Thief” and “Hey Lady, You Dropped Your Wallet” and has evolved to include the highly regarded, if no less singular, feature films “Looper,” “The Brothers Bloom,” “Brick,” and Episode 8 of the Star Wars saga: “The Last Jedi.”

When he’s not working with Johnson, Yedlin enjoys exploring the flexibility of his craft with a variety of directors and projects. His range of work includes intense indie dramas, Hollywood visual effects spectacles, comedies (both broad and dark), horror films, and the occasional documentary. Through an ongoing personal project in which he is studying the nuances of color science, Yedlin has developed methods for the mathematical modeling of physical photochemical processes to emulate traditional film response better when using digital image acquisition.

