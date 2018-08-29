Smarter, Faster, Simpler: Harmonic Brings a Bold Approach to Video Streaming at IBC2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Aug. 29, 2018 — At IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) will demonstrate how its software-defined and SaaS solutions are changing the face of OTT and next-gen TV delivery, driving better-quality video experiences on every screen. Embracing Harmonic’s smarter, faster and simpler software-centric approach for video delivery, broadcasters, content owners and service providers can increase their business agility, launching services faster and more reliably.

“The media and broadcast industries are evolving at a rapid pace as operators need to deliver higher quality of experiences, reach more screen types, and increase monetization. Having a scalable, flexible and, even more importantly, reliable video streaming solution at their disposal is imperative,” said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Harmonic. “Whether an operator is looking to launch a new skinny bundle, needs a reliable disaster recovery solution, a live sports streaming platform with low latency, or the ability to deliver pristine UHD HDR, we can help them get started in no time, with a fast ROI and minimal upfront investment.”

SaaS Supports a Variety of Business Models for Increased Efficiency and Cost Savings

Harmonic’s VOS™360 media processing SaaS covers the entire media processing chain, simplifying OTT workflows. At IBC2018, Harmonic will demonstrate enhanced channel origination workflow capabilities in the cloud for VOS360 SaaS, which leverage playout and graphic branding functionalities and open up new levels of efficiency and monetization including brand reinforcement, pop-up channels, rapid service deployment and expansion, and graphic avails.

Harmonic will also showcase disaster recovery scenarios with VOS360 SaaS leveraging the cloud. VOS360 SaaS provides the disaster recovery facilities for broadcast and video streaming applications, mixing the benefits of a resilient, elastic and secure offering with a usage-based pricing model, which is an ideal solution for temporary live sports events.

Harmonic will also unveil new SaaS-based statistical multiplexing capabilities that enable service providers to statmux multiple UHD channels in a single pool or with HD MPEG-4 encoded channels for broadcast delivery. This bold approach allows for simultaneous support of next-generation OTT streaming and traditional complex broadcast statmux delivery systems.

Additionally, Harmonic and its ecosystem partners will unveil a new groundbreaking, out-of-this-world UHD HDR OTT service powered by VOS360 SaaS.

Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) Boosts OTT Content Monetization

Harmonic will unveil new content replacement and personalization features for VOS360 SaaS. VOS360 SaaS enables operators to deliver advanced server-side targeted advertisements; personalize content delivery per audience, geography or syndication; and leverage SCTE 224 to replace content during blackouts, ultimately increasing monetization for OTT content and resulting in increased revenues.

New Origin Capabilities Improve OTT Delivery

Harmonic will highlight new best-in-class origin capabilities supporting unified CMAF with DASH and HLS, providing low latency on every screen and support for various ecosystems.

Encoding Support for Dolby AC-4 Enables Next-Generation Audio Experiences

At IBC2018, Harmonic will demonstrate support for Dolby AC-4, a next-generation audio format developed by Dolby. Dolby AC-4 is an end-to-end solution that provides broadcasters and service operators the most efficient way to deliver high-quality, accessible, immersive and personalized sound. It is also the only next-generation audio format capable of delivering Dolby Atmos.

Peek Into the Future With Innovative Demos on AV1, AI and VR

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 1.B20. Further information about Harmonic and the company’s solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

