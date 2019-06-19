Sky Deutschland and MX1 Expand Collaboration

MUNICH — June 18, 2019 — MX1, an SES subsidiary and global solutions provider of media services, announced today that Sky Deutschland has agreed to a new service agreement extension with the company, which will see the German broadcaster’s customers receive perfect audio and video signals under any conditions. In particular, the scope of MX1’s contingency service will be expanded to include Sky Deutschland's over-the-top (OTT) signals as well as its main broadcasts.

The MX1 Broadcast Centre will simultaneously receive all essential data and video transmission material from Sky Deutschland’s main channels. In the unlikely event that a natural or other catastrophe impacts Sky Deutschland's media centre, its broadcast or OTT signal will be rapidly restored via MX1’s Broadcasting Centre in Unterföhring, Germany. The agreement includes content management, playout, and uplink services for the main signal, as well as encoding and distribution for OTT delivery.

"Big players such as Sky need a reliable partner that can assure service continuity in case an unforeseen external catastrophe impacts their own infrastructure," said Christoph Mühleib, managing director, Astra Deutschland, responsible for marketing and sales of Astra and MX1 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. "I'm proud to say that in such an event MX1 can guarantee to jump in and take over all contracted services on the same day."

About Sky Deutschland

Sky Deutschland is one of the leading entertainment providers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The program offering includes the best live sports, exclusive series, new film releases, a wide range of children’s programming, exciting documentaries, and entertaining shows — many of them Sky Originals. In addition to the free-to-air channel Sky Sport News HD, viewers can watch programming at home and on the go via Sky Q and Sky Ticket. The entertainment platform Sky Q offers everything from a single source: Sky and free-TV channels, thousands of films and series on demand, media libraries, and many other apps. With Sky Ticket, customers can stream series, films, and live sports whenever and wherever they want without long contract periods. Sky Deutschland, with its headquarters in Unterföhring near Munich, is part of the Comcast Group and belongs to Europe’s leading entertainment company Sky Limited.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,600 TV channels, manages the playout of over 525 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 620 hours of premium sports and live events.

