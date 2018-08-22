SIS LIVE first for sport connectivity
Milton Keynes, UK – One would think that it could not possibly have gone unnoticed that SIS LIVE, the UK’s fastest growing provider of media fibre connectivity with its Anylive Network, has been providing crucial connectivity for virtually every major sporting event so far this year, and it’s still only August.
However, SIS LIVE’s almost ubiquitous presence, especially on the sporting scene, does seem to have flown under the radar of a fair few, so we thought we would provide the first in a series of brief recaps to let you know that a great deal of what you watched - assuming you enjoy televised sport of some description - was brought to you by SIS LIVE and Anylive.
SIS LIVE is responsible for more than 250 hours of live broadcast content every day, covering more than 7,000 events every year. The Anylive® fibre network connects broadcasters, switching centres, channel aggregators, sporting stadiums and entertainment venues, with permanent links for more than 130 sport and entertainment venues throughout the UK and Ireland, ranging from Premier League football stadiums to TV studios - supporting video, audio, broadband, and data services - and we're growing fast.
As such, this year alone SIS LIVE has provided connectivity for major sporting events such as:
- Premier League football across the UK
- Joshua v Parker PPV heavyweight fight (watched by 14 million)
- Champions League Football
- Rugby League Super League
- Full 2018 F1 Season
- Numerous FA Cup matches
- FA Cup Final
- 2018 Sky Sports Domestic and International Cricket
- Champions League Final
- BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth (golf)
- 2018 Commonwealth Games
- Six Nations Rugby (for which SIS LIVE has provided connectivity for more than a decade)
- The 147th Open (golf)
- HSBC Golf Championships from Abu Dhabi
- IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships from Birmingham
- Ricoh Women’s British Open (golf)
- Tour de France 2018
- Prudential Ride London 2018
- Dafabet Masters World Snooker Masters
- World Indoor Bowls Championships
- The European Tour EurAsia Cup from Kuala Lumpur (golf)
- The Great Edinburgh International Cross Country Run
- World Indoor Bowls Championships
- Unibet Masters Darts
- World Championship of Ping Pong
- Omega Dubai Desert Classic (golf)
- More than 500 horse races in 2018 alone
- Coral Snooker Shootout
- British Basketball League
- Haymaker Boxing Ringstar Event
- Snooker World Grand Prix from Preston Guildhall
- Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (golf)
- Ladbrokes World Grand Prix (snooker)
- European Tour Tshwane Open from South Africa (golf)
- Darts UK Open
- Betfred Championship Rugby League
- Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour from London
- At the Races and the Cheltenham Gold Cup from the Cheltenham Festival
- MotoGP Grand Prix in Qatar
- The Midlands Grand National
- Ladbrokes Players Championships Snooker
- WorldSBK Superbike Championship at Chang International Circuit, Thailand
- Women’s 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
- Manchester Marathon
- 91st Open de Espana (golf)
- 2018 London Marathon
- Premier League Darts
- Badminton Horse Trials
- Challenge Cup rugby
- Rocco Forte Open (golf)
- Ladbrokes Challenge Cup
- Isle of Man TT (for more than 20 years)
- Southwell Races (horseracing)
- Ladies British Open Amateur Championship (golf)
- The Caraboa Cup (football)
- Wembley Playoffs (football)
- Rugby Summer Bash
- Haye v Bellew (boxing)
- Whyte v Brown (boxing)
- HSBC National Road Championships (cycling)
- Athletics World Cup (London)
- 25 Annual World Matchplay (Darts)
- 1000th test match for England v India at Edgbaston (cricket)
And if that wasn’t enough, here are a handful of events brought to us by SIS LIVE…..
- The Royal Wedding
- The X Factor
- Britain’s Got Talent
- The Voice
- Dancing on Ice
- Eurovision
- 71st British Academy Film Awards
- Crufts
- Pablo Picasso Exhibition from the Tate Modern
- 2018 Olivier Awards
- BBC Biggest Weekend
- Gardeners World Live 2018 at the NEC
- Wireless Festival LIVE from London
In addition to its Anylive fibre network (the latest Anylive-equipped venue is London’s O2) SIS LIVE has Europe’s largest fleet of hybrid satellite and fibre trucks. That, coupled with 24/7 support, enables SIS LIVE to offer the most comprehensive and reliable connectivity service in the country, which is why these lists are so long.
And it’s only August. There’s much more to come, including some announcements for 2019.
