SIS LIVE first for sport connectivity

Milton Keynes, UK – One would think that it could not possibly have gone unnoticed that SIS LIVE, the UK’s fastest growing provider of media fibre connectivity with its Anylive Network, has been providing crucial connectivity for virtually every major sporting event so far this year, and it’s still only August.

However, SIS LIVE’s almost ubiquitous presence, especially on the sporting scene, does seem to have flown under the radar of a fair few, so we thought we would provide the first in a series of brief recaps to let you know that a great deal of what you watched - assuming you enjoy televised sport of some description - was brought to you by SIS LIVE and Anylive.

SIS LIVE is responsible for more than 250 hours of live broadcast content every day, covering more than 7,000 events every year. The Anylive® fibre network connects broadcasters, switching centres, channel aggregators, sporting stadiums and entertainment venues, with permanent links for more than 130 sport and entertainment venues throughout the UK and Ireland, ranging from Premier League football stadiums to TV studios - supporting video, audio, broadband, and data services - and we're growing fast.

As such, this year alone SIS LIVE has provided connectivity for major sporting events such as:

Premier League football across the UK

Joshua v Parker PPV heavyweight fight (watched by 14 million)

Champions League Football

Rugby League Super League

Full 2018 F1 Season

Numerous FA Cup matches

FA Cup Final

2018 Sky Sports Domestic and International Cricket

Champions League Final

BMW PGA Championship from Wentworth (golf)

2018 Commonwealth Games

Six Nations Rugby (for which SIS LIVE has provided connectivity for more than a decade)

The 147th Open (golf)

HSBC Golf Championships from Abu Dhabi

IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships from Birmingham

Ricoh Women’s British Open (golf)

Tour de France 2018

Prudential Ride London 2018

Dafabet Masters World Snooker Masters

World Indoor Bowls Championships

The European Tour EurAsia Cup from Kuala Lumpur (golf)

The Great Edinburgh International Cross Country Run

World Indoor Bowls Championships

Unibet Masters Darts

World Championship of Ping Pong

Omega Dubai Desert Classic (golf)

More than 500 horse races in 2018 alone

Coral Snooker Shootout

British Basketball League

Haymaker Boxing Ringstar Event

Snooker World Grand Prix from Preston Guildhall

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (golf)

Ladbrokes World Grand Prix (snooker)

European Tour Tshwane Open from South Africa (golf)

Darts UK Open

Betfred Championship Rugby League

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu World Tour from London

At the Races and the Cheltenham Gold Cup from the Cheltenham Festival

MotoGP Grand Prix in Qatar

The Midlands Grand National

Ladbrokes Players Championships Snooker

WorldSBK Superbike Championship at Chang International Circuit, Thailand

Women’s 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Manchester Marathon

91st Open de Espana (golf)

2018 London Marathon

Premier League Darts

Badminton Horse Trials

Challenge Cup rugby

Rocco Forte Open (golf)

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup

Isle of Man TT (for more than 20 years)

Southwell Races (horseracing)

Ladies British Open Amateur Championship (golf)

The Caraboa Cup (football)

Wembley Playoffs (football)

Rugby Summer Bash

Haye v Bellew (boxing)

Whyte v Brown (boxing)

HSBC National Road Championships (cycling)

Athletics World Cup (London)

25 Annual World Matchplay (Darts)

1000th test match for England v India at Edgbaston (cricket)

And if that wasn’t enough, here are a handful of events brought to us by SIS LIVE…..

The Royal Wedding

The X Factor

Britain’s Got Talent

The Voice

Dancing on Ice

Eurovision

71st British Academy Film Awards

Crufts

Pablo Picasso Exhibition from the Tate Modern

2018 Olivier Awards

BBC Biggest Weekend

Gardeners World Live 2018 at the NEC

Wireless Festival LIVE from London

In addition to its Anylive fibre network (the latest Anylive-equipped venue is London’s O2) SIS LIVE has Europe’s largest fleet of hybrid satellite and fibre trucks. That, coupled with 24/7 support, enables SIS LIVE to offer the most comprehensive and reliable connectivity service in the country, which is why these lists are so long.

And it’s only August. There’s much more to come, including some announcements for 2019.

For more information, visit www.sislive.tv

