Sigma Attracts Content Creators with Expanded Cine Lens Collection and New L-Mount Lenses at NAB 2019

Las Vegas, NV – March 26, 2019 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced its presence at the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show held in Las Vegas, NV from April 6-11, 2019. Attendees to the show are invited to visit Sigma in booth C10308 to learn about its product offerings for cinematographers, DPs and filmmakers of all levels and all genres. “NAB is where the industry’s biggest and most influential creators come together to experience the latest technology innovations. This is our third year showcasing our high-quality cine optics. Since their introduction to the cine market in September 2016, we’ve been dedicated to growing our cine line and services, through our new Burbank facility, in order to meet the demands of all content creators who need versatile, accessible and future-proof gear to bring their creative vision to the screen,” comments Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “This NAB, we are debuting three sought-after lens models to our high-speed full-frame cine prime line –28mm T1.5 FF, 40mm T1.5 FF and 105mm T1.5 FF – in addition to showcasing our complete cine offering, as well as our Global Vision lenses that are widely used by emerging filmmakers across all kinds of projects.”

Sigma Product Showcase at NAB 2019

Attendees are invited to stop by the Sigma booth for hands-on demonstrations, live shoots and engaging presentations from Sigma pros and tech reps. Handcrafted in Aizu, Japan with finest design, precise manufacturing and individual inspection of each lens, Sigma Cine provides outstanding optical performance to cinematographers worldwide in a durable, compact form factor that is sure to stand the test of time and keep up with technology advancements. With PL, E and EF mount support, the Sigma cine line includes FF Zoom, High-Speed Zoom and FF High-Speed Prime lenses, 13 total, spanning from wide angle to telephoto. Compatible with 6-8K productions, Sigma Cine delivers the ultimate level of performance shooting, meeting the highest demands of Hollywood DPs and cinematographers.

Since last NAB, Sigma has added three new lenses to its cine prime lineup:

· Sigma 28mm T1.5 FF ($3,499.00): Sigma 28mm T1.5 FF provides one of the key focal lengths to achieve a true cinematic look. The wide-angle perspective of a 28mm lens has long become an industry standard in shooting motion pictures. This lens is available in EF, E and PL mounts with lens support foot and cap included.

· Sigma 40mm T1.5 FF ($3,499.00): Sigma 40mm T1.5 FF is the first Sigma lens that was optically designed for cine use first as opposed to converting a still photography lens into a cine lens. It lives up to the performance standard required by high-end cinematographers as it achieves the highest optical quality as well as consistent rendering performance over the entire image circle. This lens is available in EF, E and PL mounts with lens support foot and cap included.

· Sigma 105mm T1.5 FF ($4,999.00): Sigma 105mm T1.5 FF is a fast and sharp T1.5 cine lens compatible with full-frame camera sensors and optimized for ultra-high-resolution 6K-8K productions. Featuring a 180-degree focus rotation, this lens is available in EF, E and PL mounts with lens support foot and cap included.

In addition to offering its cine lenses individually, Sigma encourages filmmakers to check out its conveniently assembled cine kits that feature customized hard cases to ensure the safest transport of their gear.

For emerging filmmakers, videographers and OTT content creators who are new to the game and do not yet require all the features of higher-end cine lenses but still want the same optical design, Sigma offers its Global Vision lenses, also on display at NAB 2019. The SGV lineup consists of award-winning Art, Sports and Contemporary still photography lenses featuring the same optical formula found in the Sigma cine lenses.

Sigma & L-Mount Alliance

In addition to the cine and SGV lens collections, Sigma will showcase its first 11 prime Art lenses with native L-mount, ranging from 14mm to 135mm, as well as the new Mount Converter MC-21 that makes an additional 29 SGV lenses in Sigma SA and Canon EF mounts compatible with L-mount camera systems, expanding options for even more shooters.

Sigma Meets Hollywood at Its New Burbank Facility

Celebrating its long-term commitment to cinematography market, Sigma recently opened a brand new showcase facility in Burbank, CA. Having significant presence in the heart of the US film & television production scene, Sigma Burbank invites photographers and filmmakers to visit the new space and test out Sigma gear to see the benefits of specific lenses and determine what fits their workflow best. It’s also a great place for filmmakers to connect with their peers and other industry professionals through a wide array of engaging presentations, workshops and partner events. Sigma Burbank strives to promote education, collaboration and creativity. It is located at 148 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502. The doors are open to everyone during regular business hours; no appointment needed!

For the latest news and updates from Sigma Burbank, please visit: https://www.sigmacine.com.

