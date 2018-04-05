Sigma’s Distinctive Cinema, VR and Sony E-Mount Lenses Capture NAB 2018

Ronkonkoma, NY – March 27, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will present its lineup of award-winning cinema lenses, alongside the brand new VR-enabled 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art lens and Sony E-mount Art lenses at the NAB 2018 exhibition held in Las Vegas NV, from April 9-12 (booth C10308). “In addition to our award-winning Cine lens lineup that features outstanding performance and color matching across the line, Sigma is showcasing its newest Art lenses, offering cinematographers, videographers and camera operators, including those shooting VR, even more choices for premium optics,” comments Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “The versatility of this NAB lens showcase will serve any production from the single run-and-gun DSLR or mirrorless setup to full-frame multi-camera or feature film set.”

Sigma Cine Lens Models on Display at NAB 2018

Designed with extensive input from cinematographers, the Sigma Cine product line supports PL, E, EF camera systems. Features include standardized gear positions and filter sizes, 180° focus rotational angle, 160° zoom rotational angle, 60° linear iris ring with full manual control, dust-proof and splash-proof construction and EF/E mount interchangeability. Specific Sigma Cine technical highlights include low aperture light capture capabilities across the entire lens line. This low light technical advantage allows DPs and camera operators to shoot at a much shallower depth of field and have far more latitude with regards to how they light a scene or entire project. Also known for its high resolving power, the Sigma Cine lens line supports up to 8K resolution, achieving supreme sharpness throughout all aperture values.



The High Speed Zoom line offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom Line is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.



Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom’s outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras’ image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.



The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 14mm to 135mm. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film’s color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

In addition to test-driving the Sigma Cine lenses on the latest digital cinema cameras, Sigma invites videographers, cinematographers and filmmakers to the booth on Monday, April 9th and Tuesday, April 10th from 2-3pm for a special guest presentation. Cinema5D contributing writer and noted cinematographer Graham Sheldon will interview breakthrough commercial director of photography, Timur Civan, on his work and experiences with the new Sigma Cine lenses.



Designed for 50-megapixel plus cameras, the new Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art achieves the legendary Art lens sharpness with three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements and three aspherical lens elements, including one 80mm high precision molded glass aspherical element. With near zero distortion (less than 1%) and minimal transverse chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, the new Sigma 14-24mm offers constant F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and delivers optimal image quality at every focal length and shooting distance. The new Sigma front conversion service optimizes the lens for professional VR and multi-camera productions.

Sigma Interchangeable Lenses for Sony E-Mount Full-Frame Cameras

While offering the same high-performance optical design as other lenses in the Art line, the new Sony E-mount models will feature a newly developed control algorithm that optimizes the autofocus drive and maximizes the data transmission speed. In addition, these lenses will be compatible with Sony’s continuous autofocus (AF-C) and high-speed autofocus, which are not addressed by Sigma Mount Converter MC-11. Like the converter, the lenses will be compatible with in-camera image stabilization and in-camera aberration correction, which includes corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations and distortion. Read the full announcement at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/article/art-primes-for-sony-e-mount-announcement.

NAB 2018 Press Briefings

